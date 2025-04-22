The Memphis Grizzlies were embarrassed by the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-80 in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs first-round face-off. After a lopsided, historically bad loss on Easter Sunday, Ja Morant is making guarantees for the regrouping Grizzlies. Scotty Pippen Jr. is being more practical, emphasizing a forward-focused mindset. Adapting to how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder tests the limits of what the officials will actually call is just the first step in turning this series around.

Pippen Jr. told ClutchPoints those tricky tactics are one thing that will not catch the Grizzlies off guard in Game 2. Individually, he is steeling himself for a physical battle, particularly against the Thunder’s moving screens.

“I've got to kind of expect it. It's the playoffs. They are going to call it differently,” Pippen Jr. admitted. “I feel like that's been the story this whole year, just not getting the calls I could be getting. I'll just have to play a little bit tougher, a little smarter next game, but I'll be ready (for the physicality).”

The officials may have more lenient whistles regarding moving screens. Memphis still needs more of the same from the 24-year-old. Pippen Jr. averaged 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals/blocks in the final 21 regular-season games. Finding a way to up the volume on Pippen Jr.'s three-pointers (53.5% on 3.3 attempts) might be the first step in figuring out the Thunder's defense.

As for team-wide lessons learned in Game 1 and how the Grizzlies can recoup from an Easter Sunday slaparound by the Thunder? Forget about the past and worry about what's still controllable seems to be the general message going around the locker room.

“Move on. That's our mindset. Just try to get one on the road. Take it game by game. Obviously, they got (Game 1), but it was an early game. Now we have time to get our bodies right,” Pippen Jr. noted. “There is not too much we can nitpick because we did not lose for just one reason. So we flush it, come back, watch the film, and be ready to play for Game 2.”

Mark Daigneault has an NBA MVP candidate getting the benefits of a friendly whistle. The refs are still learning Tuomas Iisalo's name as the NBA Playoffs ramp up. It will be hard for the officials to hear many complaints over the crowd noise regardless of how close the game is. Either way, Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Grizzlies know they will likely have to fight through some downright silly illegal screens to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.