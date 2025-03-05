The injury-ravaged Memphis Grizzlies are looking at big lineup changes, again. Ja Morant (shoulder) is day-to-day while NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) is more week-to-week. Taylor Jenkins might love March Madness, but that's a bit too much bad luck for some FedEx Forum fans to bet on this team's future. However, Jackson Jr.'s absence will give Desmond Bane a bit more room to break out of a season-long funk before the NBA Playoffs begin.

For a team that has weathered a storm over the past two seasons, losing Jackson Jr.—who has been a rare constant amid the chaos—threatens to derail Ja Morant's misfiring Grizzlies. Memphis is now mired in a 3-7 stretch and has fallen behind in the race for the Western Conference's second seed. While Jackson's injury is undoubtedly a setback, it gives Taylor Jenkins room to experiment with new looks. Bane will be a huge part of whatever happens over the coming weeks, but the hope is to see some improvement on a few career-low numbers.

Defensively, Bane has the tools to be a solid contributor. While he doesn't have Jackson's shot-blocking ability, Bane is a strong, physical defender who can guard multiple positions. Bane guarded Kevin Durant on the last possession to seal a crucial home win over the Phoenix Suns after all.

Bane's effort and basketball IQ make him a valuable piece on that end of the floor, and he will need to step up to help mitigate the damage. The Grizzlies will likely rely on Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke to fill the void in the frontcourt, but neither player brings the same combination of shooting and rim protection that Jackson provides. This will force Taylor Jenkins to adjust his schemes, potentially leaning more on big lineups with Bane as the only ballhandler.

Unfortunately, Bane's last-second ball-off-the-foot blooper led to a buzzer-beating dunk by the Atlanta Hawks. The Grizzlies lost 132-120, their third straight last-shot defeat. The first order of business with Jackson Jr. out is simple: Jenkins has to give Bane (31.2 minutes per game) time to bounce back. The 26-year-old hasn't spent this much time on the bench watching in years.

The next is giving Bane (14 attempts per game) the green light to go for any shot. He was averaging more shots as an NBA sophomore. Attacking the basket would be preferred though. Bane is shooting 49% from the field with a rim heavy diet, a career best. His three point shooting (37.8%) has never been worse. It's still a great mark, but get in rhythm and find some and-one opportunity. Don't just settle for long shots that bail out the opponent and keep teammates from touching the ball. Pressure the rim and the rest will come.

Next few games are going to be tough, as both are on ESPN and the Grizzlies (38-23) will be shorthanded. A visit from the Oklahoma City Thunder (50-11) is an expected thumping going by Las Vegas odds. The trip to see the Dallas Mavericks (32-30) should be a bit easier though. A four-game homestand follows, with Memphis hosting the Phoenix Suns (29-33), Utah Jazz (15-46), Cleveland Cavaliers (51-10), and Miami Heat (29-31).

In the long run, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury could catalyze growth for both Desmond Bane and the Grizzlies as a whole. While the immediate impact is undeniably challenging, the experience gained by other players during this stretch could pay dividends when everyone returns and the team is back at full strength.