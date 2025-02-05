As the NBA Trade Deadline drama winds to a close, Ja Morant's injury-juggling Memphis Grizzlies are already reaping the benefit from a big roster upgrade that required no negotiating. GG Jackson’s return has provided a huge boost to the team's rotations amid a rough regular season run. It is undeniable after spending time around the team that the 20-year-old's approach to the game has earned respect in a win-now locker room. Taylor Jenkins highlighted Jackson's mentality throughout the rehab process as one of many reasons the franchise believes they have another All-Star talent in the building.

Jackson has been kept on track throughout the rehab process. The message from the coaching staff is more about consistency and seeing what happens down the stretch.

“Just progress every day,” Jenkins relayed. “(GG Jackson's) head has been in a great place in terms of continuing to take strides. It's been a long time – and he is realistic – it's been a long time since he played competitive basketball but I see the strides. He is coming in with the right mentality, the right energy.”

“He and I talked about it the other day, just continuing to find a way to make an impact on defense and how he has to rebound more,” Jenkins continued. “(Jackson) is talking about the winning plays. I said ‘Man you do that, that is going to unlock everything on the offensive side because I feel like you're making great reads.'”

The Grizzlies are quickly finding out that Jackson's game is well-rounded for someone still younger than most rookies.

“The other night (versus the Milwaukee Bucks), he made a three but some of his playmaking…pushing the ball three seconds to the three-point line, get a piece of the paint, boom, kick out to a corner three or kick out to the wing. It's just having the whole floor in front of him,” Jenkins explained enthusiastically. “Tonight (versus the Spurs), being in a lot of close-out situations, (Jackson) got downhill a lot. Obviously, his space reads on the perimeter and knocking down shots were big. He is still staying locked in on the defensive side, getting a groove back, and is a guy that we want to continue building up to be a really good two-way player.”

Everyone on a rookie scale deal needs an off-ball specialty to lean on during tough times. The Grizzlies have identified where GG Jackson's focus should be as the season wears on. Jenkins knew exactly how to deploy Jackson in a big Grizzlies win over Victor Wembanyama's Spurs.

“(Defense) has to be (Jackson's) first priority when he steps on the floor. He and I have talked about his athleticism, physicality, and added muscle,” Jenkins began. “Someone asked me when he was first coming back about how he has to learn how (the muscle) is going to be deployed out there offensively and defensively.”

“(Jackson) was on Wembanyama for stretches, on Keldon Johnson who'd given us problems in the first two matchups. I thought Jackson did a pretty solid job playing with that physicality, lateral movement, on-ball presence,” Jenkins added. “I see his engagement with his mindset…He's got size and physicality. All of the reps that he got last year are still in that mind. Now we've just got to get those reps in the games knowing that he can be, as I said, a really good two-way player.”

The current stars are focused on an NBA Finals run sooner rather than later. However, GG Jackson's blend of defensive intensity and offensive flair could very well shape the Grizzlies' future. It's hard to believe otherwise after a few weeks of hearing Taylor Jenkins throw out compliments for the potential star.