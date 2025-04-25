The Memphis Grizzlies were facing essentially a must-win game heading into Game 3 of their opening round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They lost both games on the road to start the series and to fall into an 0-2 hole. But as the Grizzlies returned to their home court for Game 3, they turned the tables on the Thunder in the first half.

Using an offensive explosion, the Grizzlies held a commanding 20+ point lead against the Thunder in the first half. At halftime, the Grizzlies led, 77-51. The 77 points was the most the Grizzlies have scored in the first half of this series, while the 51 points were the least the Thunder have scored.

The Grizzlies needed a strong Game 3 to try and get back into this series, and their energy was apparent from the start of the game. They had already had a double digit lead, 40-29, at the end of the first quarter. At the half, Grizzlies were led by 22 points from Scotty Pippen Jr., 15 points from Ja Morant and 12 points from Santi Aldama.

And when it comes to Morant, the Grizzlies fanbase will certainly be on edge ahead of the second half. Morant suffered a hard fall near the end of the second quarter while attempting a play on the break. He collided with Lu Dort and hit the floor. While he remained in the game to shoot his free-throws following the foul, he immediately exited to the locker room after. His status for the second half is not yet known.

The Grizzlies had a tumultuous end to the regular season as the front office fired head coach Taylor Jenkins with nine games remaining. After falling to the play-in and losing to the Golden State Warriors, they regrouped to beat the Dallas Mavericks and earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.