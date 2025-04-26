Although Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo took over with 15 games remaining, he endured a difficult stretch. After Ja Morant was ruled out with an injury, Scotty Pippen Jr stepped up in a big way.

In Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pippen posted 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. After the game, Iisalo credited Pippen Jr for his work.

“Scotty did a tremendous job throughout the end of the season,” Iisalo said. “He was a very, very consistent player on both ends. Defensively, guarding the best perimeter attacker in basketball. At the same time, leading the offense.

“Been very proud of him.”

Although the Grizzlies were swept by the Thunder, it was a major showing for Pippen Jr. After bouncing from team to team, Memphis has embraced his grit.

Funny enough, his play style is a match made in heaven for the Grizzlies. He's a tough guard who has a nice element of finesse to his game.

He can get in the paint, be physical inside, and isn't afraid to do the dirty work. After all, Pippen Jr had ten rebounds, compared to Jaren Jackson Jr, who had four.

Mind you, there is a nearly foot height difference between the two. Either way, those are only a glimpse of what Pippen brings to the table.

Tuomas Iisalo is proud of the Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr

Replicating Morant's production isn't for the faint of heart. After all, the latter is arguably the most explosive athlete in the NBA. Going from him to Pippen Jr is an adjustment.

However, the latter brings a physicality and an edge that Morant doesn't. As an underdog, it felt all the more fitting, considering that the Grizzlies were the No. 8 seed going against the NBA's best team.

Now, Memphis will have plenty of things to look over. Will they extend Jackson Jr? Can Morant be the face of the franchise? Most importantly, and arguably with recency bias, will Pippen Jr remain with the team?

In an extended role, he capitalized on a major opportunity.

As a result, teams could look to try and acquire Pippen Jr after his performance. As Iisalo said, he ran both the offense and was guarding arguably the MVP of the league in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

That alone isn't for the faint of heart.

Still, his performance has Grizzlies fans hyped for what is next. After Iisalo's words of encouragement, that might be a stepping stone for the guard to elevate his game even more.