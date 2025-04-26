The Memphis Grizzlies' season is on the line, as they trail 3-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into Game 4 on Saturday afternoon. Making matters even worse, star point guard Ja Morant suffered a hip injury in Game 3 that has thrown his status for Game 4 in doubt. Here's what we know about Ja Morant's injury and his status for Game 4 vs. the Thunder.

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Thunder

Morant was forced out of the Grizzlies crushing 114-108 loss in Game 3 with just over three minutes left in the second quarter. Morant was fouled hard by Luguentz Dort as he attempted to finish a fastbreak layup, and he landed hard on his left hip, sporting a noticeable limp as he got up and tried to walk it off. While he shot the ensuing free throws he earned as a result of the play, Morant left the court and did not return in the second half.

Morant ended up getting diagnosed with a hip contusion, and his status for Game 4 immediately appeared to be in doubt, as he was seen sporting crutches when he returned to the bench later in Game 3. Morant's official diagnosis for Game 4 is doubtful, which isn't great news for Memphis considering how much is on the line for them heading into this one.

Grizzlies injury report

Morant isn't the only Grizzlies player dealing with injury issues ahead of Game 4. Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells both remain out, which isn't a surprise considering they haven't played at all in this series. Elsewhere, Luke Kennard is questionable with right Achilles soreness, but it's worth noting he has managed to play in all three games for Memphis to this point in the series.

Thunder injury report

The Thunder, meanwhile, are entering Game 4 with a fairly clean bill of health. Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic are both listed as out, but neither player has taken the court for Oklahoma City during this series. The main players in Oklahoma City's rotation are all healthy, and that will give them a great shot to sweep Memphis and send them packing on Saturday.