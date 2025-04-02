With time running out before the NBA Playoffs begin, Tuomas Iisalo is putting his stamp on the team’s offense, reimagining how stars Ja Morant and Desmond Bane share the table-setting, point guard duties. In just a few days since taking over the struggling, quickly slipping Memphis Grizzlies, Iisalo has already reshaped how Bane and Morant initiate offense by emphasizing fluid, interconnected actions rather than predictable isolations. The early returns of the collaborative attack process have been promising.

Ja Morant (32.9 minutes, 24 points, 7.5 assists, 7 rebounds) and Desmond Bane (32.2 minutes, 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3 rebounds) are being allowed to play more minutes under the new coach. Iisalo's system prioritizes continuous movement, forcing defenses to scramble rather than settle, and it seems the Grizzlies are going heavy on their backcourt barrage. Morant, one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, has thrived as both a scorer and facilitator within the structure, while Bane has expanded his playmaking duties to go along with some elite shooting.

In the March 31 loss to the Boston Celtics, Iisalo showcased his vision early. On the game’s opening play, Bane brought the ball up the floor, Morant executed an Iverson cut to receive a pass, and a subsequent action freed Bane for an open three-pointer. Iisalo elaborated on the philosophy behind the sequence while telling ClutchPoints why things might look a little different and be more equitable when comparing backcourt Usage Rates.

“I think every good offensive basketball (concept), you have the player actions and they compound instead of my turn, your turn, which is easily what happens if you have players who are skilled on-ball players,” Iisalo stated. “One guy takes a turn, then the other one. We want to try to facilitate situations where one guy can create a small advantage that can then be transferred to a bigger advantage because they’re late for the next action.”

“What you saw on the first play was one example of that,” continued Iisalo. “The placement of the players was for that specific interaction. We also ran other ones, but the basic idea remains that if you want to play winning collective team basketball offensively, the actions must build on each other and there’s hopefully a kind of a momentum that builds within the possession that leads to better and better quality shots and I thought we had good examples of that today.”

There are a few things beyond backcourt duties that Tuomas Iisalo is aiming to improve so the Grizzlies can close out the regular season on a high note. Clear, quick, and concise communication is at the top of the list.

“The one thing that I think I could’ve done a better job of is verbalizing (adjustments) in the fourth quarter,” Iisalo admitted. “I didn’t think we created enough penetration because (the Celtics) were staying close to their defensive matchups. Maybe if we would have given that feedback earlier to look to punch through the defense and collapse it, we would not only have had these inside-out three-point shots, but also a better opportunity to offensive rebound after first disorganizing (the defense).”

With the playoffs looming, the Grizzlies’ revamped offense and Tuomas Iisalo’s willingness to adjust could make them a tougher out than their record suggests. If Ja Morant and Desmond Bane continue to flourish in their expanded roles, Memphis may have unlocked a new gear just in time.