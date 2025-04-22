The Memphis Grizzlies were left looking for silver linings after a 131-80 blowout loss to open an NBA Playoffs first-round series versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was all smiles after the win while Ja Morant was making bold declarations about the future. There are still a few more meetings on the books but interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo is facing long odds against the top seed. Iisalo might not even be long for the job. As things stand, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman faces a critical decision this offseason in looking to rebound from a largely disappointing eighth-place finish in the Western Conference.

Kleiman sent Taylor Jenkins packing in late March, elevating Finnish mastermind Tuomas Iisalo to the lead chair in the process. Now in a 1-0 NBA Playoffs hole to the Thunder, the Grizzlies have to start thinking about long-term profits in what might wind up being a short, one-sided affair. It's not all on Ja Morant and Iisalo though. Memphis is undermanned, missing Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells. Oklahoma City has an All-Star supporting cast around the presumptive NBA MVP.

So, how can Iisalo buy some insurance when it comes to nailing down the job permanently? Well, the 42-year-old with a decorated European resume who joined the Grizzlies as an assistant in July 2024, faced immediate scrutiny over his ability to connect with Morant, the team’s dynamic but controversial star. Any organizational talks of running things back with this core must start with that player-coach marriage.

Morant, 25, has been under the spotlight for both his electrifying play and off-court issues, including NBA warnings for finger-gun gestures during games, most recently on April 3 against the Miami Heat. Rumors that Morant initially disliked the offensive scheme Iisalo helped design popped up, though ClutchPoints has heard nothing to substantiate those claims. Still, the fact that they exist at all was troublesome.

Yet, recent developments point to a turning point critics cannot ignore. The walking-wounded Grizzlies clinched a playoff berth with a 120-106 NBA Play-In Tournament win over the Dallas Mavericks. Morant delivered a standout performance despite an ankle injury days after dropping a heartbreaker to the Golden State Warriors. Iisalo was all praises after the win but can a coach with no NBA experience build a lasting partnership with a small-market superstar like Morant?

Here’s why Memphis might believe the pairing could work regardless of how the Grizzlies-Thunder series works out.

Grizzlies fit Ja Morant’s game

Tuomas Iisalo’s coaching philosophy emphasizes pace, spacing, offensive rebounding, and positionless play. His European system, which thrives on pace, transition scoring, and pick-and-roll versatility, aligns perfectly with Ja Morant’s skill set. By pairing the explosive guard with bigs like Jaren Jackson Jr. or rookie Zach Edey in high pick-and-rolls, Iisalo can create the downhill driving lanes Morant exploits better than almost anyone in the league.

Adding off-ball movement from sharpshooters like Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, and Jaylen Wells can stretch defenses, giving Morant room to operate in space with options. Those elements align well with the current era of NBA basketball and Morant’s explosive playmaking, both on and off the ball. Just look at that putback dunk against Dallas making the rounds on every highlight show. Reactions to Morant's dunk were near unanimous, with Iisalo stating the obvious.

“He comes up with some stuff I am not sure any other person on the planet can do,” Iisalo smiled.

The new offensive schemes, which prioritize ball movement and quick decision-making, could maximize Morant’s ability to attack defenses while reducing isolation-heavy possessions. Iisalo’s approach has unlocked guards with similar skill sets overseas, further suggesting potential long-term synergy with Morant’s strengths.

Morant’s recent comments suggest he relishes the “villain” role, thriving in high-pressure, hostile environments. That 30-point, game-winning performance against the Miami Heat on April 3 is the latest data point to reinforce that reputation. Small sample size aside, Morant's production under Iisalo rivals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP numbers. The Grizzlies are getting 28.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, on 48.1% shooting (37.9% 3PA) from Morant since March 27.

Simply put, Ja Morant is the heartbeat of the Grizzlies and beloved in Memphis. A two-time All-Star with a penchant for highlight-reel plays, Morant excels when he’s given the keys to the offense. To convince the Grizzlies’ front office he’s the right man for the job, Iisalo must fully embrace Morant as the fulcrum for the rest of the NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies can capitalize on this by designing late-game sets that put the ball in Morant’s hands, trusting his ability to deliver clutch buckets or facilitate for teammates. If Morant can lead the Grizzlies to a playoff upset, Iisalo’s case strengthens significantly.

Tuomas Iisalo's solid team standing

Beyond X’s and O’s, Iisalo must win the trust of a locker room still reeling from a late-season coaching change and a humbling slide down the Western Conference standings. Confidence in this group from the team's fans is wavering after a 51-point blowout loss. While Ja Morant’s offensive brilliance is undeniable, his defense has been inconsistent at best.

Iisalo’s teams have been praised for their disciplined, adaptable schemes, which could help the Grizzlies optimize their roster by featuring elite defenders like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jaylen Wells while mitigating Morant’s limitations. Furthermore, Morant has thrived under coaches who balance empowerment with accountability. Jenkins' voice had gone stale. Iisalo’s reputation as a detail-oriented yet adaptable leader could resonate with the Grizzlies’ star, fostering a strong working relationship.

The Grizzlies’ decision to part ways with Taylor Jenkins late in the season sent shockwaves through the NBA. Despite a 44-29 record and a top-five net rating earlier in the year, Memphis had faltered, going 9-13 since the trade deadline and struggling against teams with winning records. This NBA Playoffs run is an audition, a chance to prove that a European tactician can not only survive the NBA crucible but thrive in it.

So sure, the Iisalo-Morant partnership would be unconventional, but not without merit. If the Grizzlies believe in Tuomas Iisalo’s system and provide the necessary support, the pairing could reignite Memphis as a Western Conference contender. The 42-year-old Finnish tactician has a golden opportunity to prove himself deserving of the full-time gig in the NBA Playoffs.

By prioritizing Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., Iisalo can demonstrate he’s listening to his stars, fostering the “trust and care” Santi Aldama cited as key to the team’s turnaround. A cohesive, motivated Grizzlies squad rallying around their new coach would speak volumes to EVP/GM Zach Kleiman, who’s staked his reputation on this bold move.