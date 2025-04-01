Ja Morant had shock towards the Memphis Grizzlies firing Taylor Jenkins last week. And according to TNT reporter Taylor Rooks, he did not want the head coach gone.

The Grizzlies moved on from Jenkins after six seasons that saw the team make the playoffs three times. Their best run was in 2022, when they reached the West Semis before losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors. He was on pace to get them their fourth playoff berth before the organization let him go.

Ahead of the Grizzlies' matchup against the Boston Celtics, Rooks had sources tell her that Morant and players were not aware that the team was moving on from Jenkins.

“The decision, I am told, was about the second half of the season… I can confirm that Ja Morant did not ask for this move to be made and the team did not know that this was coming,” Rooks said.

What's next for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins was the only head coach Ja Morant played for throughout his NBA career so far. He showed the bond they developed when he talked about the news after the Grizzlies' game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s tough for me. I’ve had Coach Taylor since I got here. Everything I’ve done in a Grizzlies jersey has pretty much been under him,” Morant said after the loss. “It’s my first time really experiencing a coach leaving since I’ve been hooping. It was a lot to process. With the timing, it’s just tough. We had to quickly turn the page.”

Memphis has a 44-30 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Lakers and 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets.

Following Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Grizzlies will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Golden State Warriors on April 1 at 8 p.m. ET.