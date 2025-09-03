Defending champs Spain are in a precarious position as the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket group stage winds down. Fresh off their 2022 glory, Spain are teetering on the edge of an early exit, needing a win over Giannis Antetokounpo's Greece to earn a spot in the Round of 16. However, Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is dropping buckets like confetti, proving why the Canary Islands kid is the heartbeat of this squad as they scrap to retain their title.

Spain suffered an unexpected loss to Georgia (69-83) to kick off their FIBA EuroBasket title defense. Georgia was defeated in every single warm-up game for this competition, yet came out ready to play for blood in what was effectively their Super Bowl. Led by Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, Georgia blitzed Aldama then capitalized on Spain's poor shooting (21.9% 3PA; 46.2% FTA) and defensive lapses.

Georgia dominated the glass with a 46-29 rebound advantage, including grabbing 16 offensive rebounds. Mamukelashvili had 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, becoming only the second Georgian player to have a 15/5/5 stat line in a EuroBasket game. Though there was not much help from the Hernangomez brothers, Spain was getting the deferential Aldama (12 points, three rebounds, three assists) that sometimes leaves the Grizzlies in a bind.

Yet head coach Sergio Scariolo took the blame.

“It was my fault for not being able to show and convince my team that this team is much bigger and more physical than us,” Scariolo stated. “We needed to make a super extra effort to match that physicality and we didn't do that.”

Thankfully, that loss apparently got the Grizzlies forward's attention. The Spaniards rebounded with a convincing 88-67 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, showcasing improved outside shooting (15/38 from three-point range) and a stifling defense that held Bosnia to just 14.3% from beyond the arc. Aldama swished seven of 11 field goal attempts (including 4 three-pointers) for 19 points. Sure, there were no assists, but Aldama added five rebounds and committed zero turnovers while being far more aggressive.

“After our first game, we really weren't ourselves. That is probably the hardest part, knowing you didn't do what you can control,” Aldama admitted. “At the end of the day, if we play our basketball with the necessary discipline and energy, I think we are in a very good spot.”

The following day, Spain dominated hosts Cyprus 91-47 in a lopsided affair, improving their record to 2-1. Willy Hernangomez led the scoring with 19 points; Aldama added eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists in only 21 minutes acting as a constant threat who kept the entire team involved. Consistency woes (3/9 FGA, two turnovers) hit again as well, a concerning trend for the Grizzlies going into training camp, but this win was more about helping everyone else find a groove.

Unfortunately, Spain's momentum stalled against Italy in the fourth group stage game, a 63-67 battle between FIBA EuroBasket giants. Aldama (6/13 FGA) turned up to the tune of 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal, a block, and only one turnover. Still, Italy mounted a comeback in the second half to secure a spot in the Round of 16. The Hernangomez brothers account for only one point, five rebounds, and five fouls against Italy, leaving Spain's advancement hanging in the balance.

“We played a great game but not good enough. It's just one of those games where it's gonna be long. The second half was super long and they tried to muck up the game and play their game. We took good shots and missed some we would normally make. It's tough to digest,” Aldama explained. “I think we did a pretty decent job. We have another game so we just have to go out there and die against Greece.”

The balance of power is tilting in international basketball. Italy won 15 of the last 20 meetings against Spain, including 11 celebrations after the last 13 games. It is clear to everyone by now that Santi Aldama needs to show out for Spain to have any chance of winning anything basketball-related over the next decade.

Santi Aldama, Spain scouting Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be going easy to close out the group stage. Greece needs a win to secure Group C's top spot as Italy and Spain still harbor realistic hopes going into the final day. Italy (3-1) closes out against Cyprus (0-4) and will be trying to close a 46-point differential to break a tie-breaker. Spain beat Cyprus by 44 points, but are likely relegated to a race for second due to being so far behind (-27) Greece in the point differential column.

Win at all costs is Santi Aldama's mantra for the rest of the summer. The narrative surrounding the Spanish national basketball team has, for nearly two decades, been one of legendary continuity. As pillars like the Gasol brothers, Juan Carlos Navarro, and, more recently, Ricky Rubio have gradually passed the torch, the question has always been: who will shoulder the responsibility next? At the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket, as La Roja battles to defend its crown, that question is being answered emphatically.

The 24-year-old Aldama has transitioned from a promising prospect to Spain's indispensable two-way force. On paper, Aldama’s contributions are undeniable. Through the group stage and into the knockout rounds, he has been a model of efficiency and versatility, but the numbers only tell half the story. It’s how Aldama is achieving those hard-earned stats that have been so crucial for Spain.

Guard-like skills at 6-foot-11 allow Aldama to put the ball on the floor against slower big men, create perimeter shots, and exploit mismatches with a poise that belies his age and athleticism. Aldama's signature move (a patient, driving hook shot over either shoulder) has become virtually unguardable late in the shot clock. Yet, Aldama's most valuable asset to both Spain and the Grizzlies is that three-point shooting.

Connecting on around 37% from beyond the arc, Aldama forces opposing centers to venture far from the basket. This gravity creates precious driving lanes for guards like Lorenzo Brown and Sergio Llull, spacing the floor in a way Spain has not enjoyed since Serge Ibaka's prime. The same applies when playing with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jaylen Wells. Repetitions and responsibilities with Spain now should come in handy for the Grizzlies next season.

While Willy and Juanacho Hernangomez patrol the paint, Aldama’s modern, all-around game makes Spain’s offense click in a variety of ways. He has become the connective tissue of the team. On one possession, Aldama will set a screen, pop for a three, and sink the shot with style. On the next, a sharp extra pass will find an open shooter. A crafty up-and-under move draws a foul on the third trip down the court. This high-IQ, unselfish play is the very DNA of Spanish basketball, and Aldama is its new primary carrier.

The question was never if he’d become the guy for La Roja, but when, so forget the beach. With Spain battling to defend its crown, the “when” is now. Santi Aldama’s offseason trip back home to the Canary Islands is being spent carrying an entire nation's hoops hopes on his 6-foot-11 frame. Essentially, FIBA EuroBasket has one big development already, and the Grizzlies stand to benefit.

Aldama is not just on this Spanish team; Santi now officially stands as the new alpha.