The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right deltoid contusion.

Here's everything we know about Morant's injury and playing status vs. the Thunder.

Ja Morant injury status vs. Thunder

Morant has missed the Grizzlies' last two games due to shoulder soreness. The Grizzlies star has a history of issues with his right shoulder. He missed time due to a labral tear last season and was sidelined by an AC joint sprain earlier this year.

Memphis listed his status as right shoulder soreness for his last two absences before changing it to a right deltoid contusion ahead of Wednesday's Kings matchup. A questionable tag indicates Morant is still experiencing discomfort, although he'll have a chance to suit up. His status will gain more clarity closer to tipoff.

The Grizzlies have struggled with Morant sidelined. They fell 130-128 to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday before blowing an 11-point lead with six minutes remaining against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Morant has struggled to stay on the floor this season, appearing in 37 of 61 games. His production has regressed from prior campaigns, as he's averaged 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.9 turnovers per game on 43/29/84 shooting splits.

Despite this, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s play has kept the Grizzlies in the mix atop the Western Conference. Entering Wednesday's matchup, Memphis is in fourth place, one game behind the Denver Nuggets for third and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for second. However, Jackson Jr. recently sprained his ankle and will be sidelined for the Kings matchup.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 13-2 over their last 15 games as they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's top seed and home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

So, when it comes to whether Ja Morant is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the Grizzlies won't rush their star guard back if he's at risk for further injury. However, overcoming absences for their top two players will be extremely difficult against one of the NBA's top teams.

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama: Questionable – Right Calf; Soreness

Jay Huff: Out – G League – On Assignment

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain

Yuki Kawamura: Out – Right Hamstring; Soreness

John Konchar: Questionable – Right Knee; Soreness

Ja Morant: Questionable – Right Deltoid; Contusion

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Questionable – Left Toe; Soreness

Zyon Pullin: Out – Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery

Cam Spencer: Out – G League – Two-Way

Thunder injury report

Branden Carlson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Alex Caruso: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain

Alex Ducas: Out – G League – Two-Way

Isaiah Hartenstein: Available – Nasal; Fracture

Isaiah Joe: Questionable – Low Back; Soreness

Dillon Jones: Out – G League – On Assignment

Ajay Mitchell: Out – Right Great Toe; Surgery

Nikola Topic: Out – Right Knee; Surgery