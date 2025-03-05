The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right deltoid contusion.
Here's everything we know about Morant's injury and playing status vs. the Thunder.
Ja Morant injury status vs. Thunder
Morant has missed the Grizzlies' last two games due to shoulder soreness. The Grizzlies star has a history of issues with his right shoulder. He missed time due to a labral tear last season and was sidelined by an AC joint sprain earlier this year.
Memphis listed his status as right shoulder soreness for his last two absences before changing it to a right deltoid contusion ahead of Wednesday's Kings matchup. A questionable tag indicates Morant is still experiencing discomfort, although he'll have a chance to suit up. His status will gain more clarity closer to tipoff.
The Grizzlies have struggled with Morant sidelined. They fell 130-128 to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday before blowing an 11-point lead with six minutes remaining against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
Morant has struggled to stay on the floor this season, appearing in 37 of 61 games. His production has regressed from prior campaigns, as he's averaged 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.9 turnovers per game on 43/29/84 shooting splits.
Despite this, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s play has kept the Grizzlies in the mix atop the Western Conference. Entering Wednesday's matchup, Memphis is in fourth place, one game behind the Denver Nuggets for third and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for second. However, Jackson Jr. recently sprained his ankle and will be sidelined for the Kings matchup.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are 13-2 over their last 15 games as they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's top seed and home court advantage throughout the playoffs.
So, when it comes to whether Ja Morant is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the Grizzlies won't rush their star guard back if he's at risk for further injury. However, overcoming absences for their top two players will be extremely difficult against one of the NBA's top teams.
Grizzlies injury report
Santi Aldama: Questionable – Right Calf; Soreness
Jay Huff: Out – G League – On Assignment
Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain
Yuki Kawamura: Out – Right Hamstring; Soreness
John Konchar: Questionable – Right Knee; Soreness
Ja Morant: Questionable – Right Deltoid; Contusion
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Questionable – Left Toe; Soreness
Zyon Pullin: Out – Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery
Cam Spencer: Out – G League – Two-Way
Thunder injury report
Branden Carlson: Out – G League – Two-Way
Alex Caruso: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain
Alex Ducas: Out – G League – Two-Way
Isaiah Hartenstein: Available – Nasal; Fracture
Isaiah Joe: Questionable – Low Back; Soreness
Dillon Jones: Out – G League – On Assignment
Ajay Mitchell: Out – Right Great Toe; Surgery
Nikola Topic: Out – Right Knee; Surgery