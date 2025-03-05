The injury bug is once again hindering the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23). Ja Morant is currently nursing shoulder soreness and has missed 24 games this season. Luckily, Jaren Jackson Jr. has assumed an even more prominent role, leading the team at a high level for nearly the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign thus far. But that could soon change. He suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain on Monday and is considered week-to-week, per the squad.

Jackson sustained the injury early in the Grizzlies' crushing 132-130 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks, exiting the court after playing just two minutes. Memphis, ever the tenacious group, battled without its two best players and held a 10-point lead more than midway through the fourth quarter. However, Hawks trade deadline acquisition Caris LeVert exploded for 16 fourth-quarter points, including the game-winning, buzzer-beating breakaway layup.

Fans left the FedExForum in stinging disappointment, but also with the knowledge that their team is brimming with competitive fire. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 35 points, as the undermanned Grizzlies fought valiantly in defeat. But grit alone is not enough to overcome the top of the Western Conference. They need their stars on the floor. Jackson, specifically, has been a two-way rock for Memphis this season.

A healthy Jaren Jackson Jr. is crucial for Grizzlies' lofty ambitions

The two-time All-Star power forward is scoring a career-high 22.7 points on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent shooting from 3-point range. Jackson is also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is a favorite to win the award again now that Victor Wembanyama is out for the rest of the year due to a blood clot in his shoulder. Those hopes could be dashed following this latest injury update.

The timing of this misfortune is especially concerning, given that the Grizzlies have lost six of their last eight games and currently sit just one game clear of fifth place in the West. If this group is healthy in the playoffs, it has an opportunity to make a deep run. Therefore, head coach Taylor Jenkins and the training staff could take caution in how they handle Jackson's ankle sprain.

Memphis will need a dramatic change in luck if it is going to overcome the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder (50-11) on Wednesday night.