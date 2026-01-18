The Memphis Grizzlies are clinging to hopes of an NBA Play-In Tournament berth, but this team needs more than injury luck to succeed in the postseason. Although Ja Morant had supposedly “figured out” the Oklahoma City Thunder last spring, the landscape has changed dramatically in the last six months. NBA Trade Deadline rumors are swirling louder than ever around the All-Star, with some grumbling about the front office's decisions darkening those clouds further.

EVP/GM Zach Kleiman appears willing to be creative, with several potential pathways emerging that could reshape their championship aspirations. It makes sense given the reported offers on the table. For a small-market that has stood by Morant through suspensions and injuries, the most prudent play is to double down. The trade deadline offers the perfect opportunity to shift the narrative from “Will Ja be traded for dimes on the dollar?” to “Look who the Grizzlies just got to help.”

Rumors of a newfound willingness to include Santi Aldama in trade discussions represent a significant shift in organizational philosophy. Just months after receiving a contract extension, Aldama now appears expendable if the Grizzlies secure an All-Star-level return. This flexibility could prove crucial in negotiations, but Kleiman is nowhere near that nuclear option by all accounts. The Spanish star is still trending upward and is on a team-friendly deal after all.

John Konchar, Brandon Clarke, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Ty Jerome are all on the shopping block. Forgotten former first-round pick GG Jackson is the most likely contract ballast. The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings have cooled their interest in a Morant-headlined package, though the New Orleans Pelicans have seriously swooped into the mix. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks are a true wild-card, dealing with their own All-World headaches.

Grizzlies going after upgrades

Margin moves conversations with the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets as primary partners remain fluid; the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers have been actively scouting in anticipation of resets recently. Nic Claxton (Nets) and Jarrett Allen (Cavaliers) continue to surface as top-end but affordable upgrades. Both fill a clear positional need as rim protectors and vertical threats without forcing Kleiman to sacrifice Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Aldama, or Zach Edey.

Miles Bridges (Hornets) is a hot name in the rumor mill, and a package built around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, GG Jackson, and a bundle of second-round picks serves as the main framework for a deal. Bridges would represent a huge upgrade to the starting lineup, slotting in alongside Morant, Jaylen Wells, Jackson Jr., and Edey. This would allow Cedric Coward to move back to a secondary unit where the rookie's development could continue with less pressure.

Similarly, a combination of Naji Marshall and Daniel Gafford is seen by some in the organization as a perfect, obtainable tandem to bolster the rotation. A deal sending John Konchar to Dallas for Marshall would upgrade the bench immediately. To win a bidding war for Gafford, packaging Brandon Clarke’s salary with a heavily protected first-round pick that converts to several second-round picks might be required.

Ja Morant makes judgement

Adding Bridges, Marshall, and Gafford, Claxton, or Allen is possible, though it would drain the draft assets. Still, the new rotation would be capable of pulling off a few upsets. Grant Williams offers slightly less on-court, per-minute value to Gafford based on statistical projections. Jusuf Nurkic has also been floated internally as a better short-term bet than Clint Capela, whose contract and declining production do not align with the Grizzlies.

A starting five of Morant, Bridges, Jaylen Wells, Jackson, and Edey would provide Tuomas Iisalo with scoring punch, defensive versatility, and playoff experience. The second unit featuring Cam Spencer, Coward, Marshall, Aldama, and Gafford, Claxton, or Allen is a legitimate problem. Unfortunately, time is running out to make that pivot a reality.

The question facing Memphis decision-makers is whether this construction provides enough firepower to compete with elite Western Conference opponents in a playoff series. By all accounts, direction is more important than money for Ja Morant in the short-term. His contract covers the next two seasons, and another All-NBA run would rebuild market value. It's hard to see anyone agreeing to a three-year, $178 million extension this summer at the availability and production rates.

It's also hard to see an easy way out of this quandary. The Grizzlies face an obvious inflection point that other front offices will look to leverage. It's up to Kleiman to gin up a few also-ran partners willing to work a win-win deal.