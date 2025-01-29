With Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in trade talks, the one team that has been seen as a dark horse was the Memphis Grizzlies which some see as a good fit. While the Grizzlies were reportedly “lurking” in talks for Butler, the team seems to have cooled off due to continued persistence from the star's camp that he does not want to play for them.

In a post by Marc Stein, he would say that he is hearing “pessimism” in regards to Memphis going after Butler, currently in his third suspension, due to the team not being a destination he will play for. Ironically, the Grizzlies seem like a perfect team for Miami to trade with as they do feature contracts that expire soon.

“I continued to hear pessimism Tuesday about the prospect of the Memphis Grizzlies rolling the dice and trading for Butler against his wishes,” Stein wrote. “The Grizzlies are routinely described as the team perhaps best positioned, in terms of tradeable contracts and flexibility with relation to the luxury tax aprons, to make a play for Butler. They could certainly assemble an offer that features minimal long-term money for Miami to deal with.”

“Doing so, though, would be rather risky given that Butler's well-chronicled aversion to playing in Memphis,” Steon continued. “Remember: It has been communicated to the Grizzlies through back channels — and repeated ad nauseum in recent days — that Butler does not want to end up there. Is that a risk that the famously risk-averse Grizzlies want to take in the midst of a season that has them on pace for 54 victories?”

Grizzlies had been “lurking” in Jimmy Butler trade talks

While Butler does not want to be a part of the Grizzlies, there have been many who see that the star could be the final missing piece for a possible championship contender. The organization was even “in contact” with Miami according to Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN who said the main focus for the team is getting Butler for a hopeful postseason run and positioning themselves for a contract extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future.

“The Grizzlies are lurking in Butler trade talks, sources said, and have been in contact with the Heat during the process,” Windhorst and Bontemps wrote. “Rival league executives believe Memphis is trying to combine a talent influx with offloading some future salary so it can facilitate a contract extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. as early as this summer.”

“Butler, meanwhile, has made it known that he could opt out of his contract this summer and seek free agency,” Windhorst and Bontemps continued. “Sources have theorized that if the Grizzlies can acquire him for a playoff run and also free cap space this summer, that's where their interests might lie.”

Despite the team having a sudden urge to be involved in possible talks for Butler, there would be a major risk in obtaining him against his wishes as in he would cause some aggravation like he's done for Miami and other teams. Marc J. Spears would report on ESPN that Butler wants out of Miami with an implication to play anywhere except with Memphis.

The Grizzlies are currently 31-16, third in the Western Conference, as they next face the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.