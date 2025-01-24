As the Memphis Grizzlies take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the team's name has been around when speaking about the trade sweepstakes for Jimmy Butler. While Butler reportedly doesn't want to go to the Grizzlies, the organization is still active in possibly acquiring the Miami Heat star.

According to the latest reporting from Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Memphis is “lurking” in trade talks for the 35-year-old. However, there seems to be a wider plan for the team which includes having Butler for a hopeful long playoff run and “free cap space this summer.”

“The Grizzlies are lurking in Butler trade talks, sources said, and have been in contact with the Heat during the process,” Windhorst and Bontempts wrote. “Rival league executives believe Memphis is trying to combine a talent influx with offloading some future salary so it can facilitate a contract extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. as early as this summer.”

“Butler, meanwhile, has made it known that he could opt out of his contract this summer and seek free agency,” Windhorst and Bontemps continued. “Sources have theorized that if the Grizzlies can acquire him for a playoff run and also free cap space this summer, that's where their interests might lie.”

As said before, while Butler has been the face of trade talks in the NBA, the Grizzlies seem like the only team aside from Miami that the star doesn't want to be within the foreseeable future.

Jimmy Butler wants to be anywhere except with Grizzlies

This piece of information was reported by Marc Spears of ESPN during an appearance on NBA Today.

“I was told today from someone close to the situation that his wish list is just out of Miami… with exception to Memphis,” Spears said. “He wants to finish his career wherever he goes.”

Butler is amid his second suspension with the Heat, this one lasting two games as the one prior spanned seven contests with the first game eligible to return being Monday when Miami hosts the Orlando Magic. The team released a press release and posted their statement on Butler via their official X, formerly Twitter, account, once again citing “conduct detrimental to the team” among other reasons with another being he missed a team flight to Milwaukee.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the statement read.

January was an interesting month for the Heat star as after returning from 13 days away due to a stomach illness, he played in two games to start the year. On Jan. 2 after back-to-back nine-point games, Butler said he lost his “joy” of playing basketball and responded “probably not” when asked if it could be regained in Miami.

Butler played in three games after the first suspension and is currently amid his second as he awaits the fate of where his basketball journey takes him next. Memphis is 29-15, third in the West.