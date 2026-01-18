Recently, the Memphis Grizzlies have been in the trade rumor mill surrounding star point guard Ja Morant, with the team reportedly being open to moving him to a new destination, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Morant recently made headlines after cameras caught him in a heated argument with teammate Vince Williams Jr. at Grizzlies practice, and he has missed the last few games for Memphis due to injury.

One team that many have floated as a possible trade landing spot for Morant is the Milwaukee Bucks, and recently, NBA insider Michael Scotto of Hoopshype broke down what Memphis would want back from Milwaukee in a potential deal.

“In trade discussions for Morant, the Grizzlies have desired Milwaukee’s 2031 or 2032 first-round pick and Most Improved Player of the Year candidate Ryan Rollins, league sources told HoopsHype,” reported Scotto.

Scotto also noted that the Bucks “have gauged the trade value of forwards Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis on the market across the league, sources said. Both players could be included in a Morant trade to make the salary requirements work under CBA rules, but would leave Milwaukee thin in the frontcourt.”

As Scotto mentioned, Rollins has been a most improved player candidate for the Bucks this season, so the package of both him and a pick might be too much for the Bucks to give up, especially considering that the Atlanta Hawks were only able to net CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in their recent trade of Trae Young to the Washington Wizards.

Still, the Bucks have proven to be a desperate team in their quest to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with as much supporting talent as possible, so it's not off the board that they might be willing to go above market value in order to bring in a player like Morant ahead of the deadline.