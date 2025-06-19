After the Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, many are wondering what will be next for the franchise. They were able to get a nice haul in return for Bane, and there are a lot of things that they can do with those assets. One of those things could be trading for a star, and some have thrown out Kevin Durant as an option with the Phoenix Suns still trying to find the best offer for him.

Though he may sound like a good option, there are already two reports that have said Durant is not an option for the Grizzlies.

“Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, furthermore, on Wednesday seconded The Stein Line's reporting from Monday that the Grizzlies do not intend to join the Durant trade chase,” The Stein Line wrote.

“Per sources: The Grizzlies are not interested in trading for Kevin Durant. They contemplated an offer at the trade deadline, but they haven’t and don’t intend to engage on a trade for Durant this offseason,” Damichael Cole wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Right now, it seems like the Grizzlies will plan on staying pat with what they have, or they may try to improve the team around the edges, building around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies will not pursue Kevin Durant

In a report from a few days ago, NBA insider Jake Fischer noted that the Grizzlies would probably not trade for Durant, especially with him having a desired list of where he'd like to be moved.

“Some will undoubtedly make that leap … but remember: Memphis was wary of trading for Jimmy Butler in February, sources say, because it knew Butler had no interest in signing a contract extension with the Grizzlies,” Fischer wrote. “San Antonio, Houston and Miami are the only three teams known to be on Durant's wish list for signing an extension as part of a trade this month. Creating the financial wiggle room to complete a renegotiation and extension of Jackson's contract, furthermore, is also known to be a Memphis priority.”

If anything, the Grizzlies could wait until another star becomes available, or they could just continue to build around the talent they have now. Jackson's extension seems like something they want to get done first, which makes sense he is one of the cornerstones of the team.