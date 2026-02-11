The Memphis Grizzlies had an active NBA trade deadline, headlined by their blockbuster trade sending Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. In the trade, the Grizzlies also sent out John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. while getting back Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, and three first round picks.

The Jaren Jackson Jr. deal was largely expected to be a precursor to a Ja Morant trade, but no deal materialized by the 12PM PST deadline. Instead, Morant remained a member of the Grizzlies despite loud rumblings about his time in Memphis nearing an end.

So what's next for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies are widely expected to trade Morant this upcoming offseason, league sources told ClutchPoints. Memphis pushed hard to trade Morant at the trade deadline, but maintained that they wouldn't accept a package similar to that of the Wizards' for Trae Young.

But the Grizzlies ran into the issue of no team willing to give up significant assets for Morant given his off-court and on-court issues. Pat Riley and the Miami Heat were one of the few teams interested in the Grizzlies guard, but wouldn't meet Memphis' asking price for the guard.

The Grizzlies also engaged the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks in conversations for Morant, but didn't come close on a deal with either team by the deadline. According to league sources, trade discussions with the Bucks centered around guard Ryan Rollins, but Milwaukee also wanted to include the contracts of Kyle Kuzma or Bobby Portis, which Memphis had no interest in taking on.

Morant expected to be traded by the February trade deadline, and the fact that he wasn't came as a bit of a surprise to him, sources said. Teams not making significant offers came as a wake-up call for Morant, who is determined to work his way back from his elbow injury and prove to teams in the NBA that he's worth trading for.

Despite Memphis currently sitting towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings and entering a rebuild, Ja Morant has no plans to sit out the rest of the season, per source. Morant wants to get back on the court as soon as he's able to and show beyond a shadow of doubt that he's still capable of being one of the best players in the NBA.

Memphis is said to feel the same way, wanting to play Morant in hopes of building up his trade value for a deal in the offseason. The franchise continues to signal that they will not sell low on their star guard, which means having him play is in the best interests of both Morant and the Grizzlies.

Morant, who has missed the last 10 games with a sprained UCL in his left elbow, is expected to return from the injury shortly after the All-Star break, league sources told ClutchPoints.

There is, also, the issue of a contract extension. This summer, Morant will be eligible to sign a three-year, $178 million contract extension. The Grizzlies have had no interest in inking Morant to it, and teams interested in trading for Morant will have to keep those extension talks in mind.

Ja Morant has played just 20 games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. He is, however, averaging career lows in efficiency, shooting just 41 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three.

Memphis is also just 7-13 in the games Morant has played in this season and have the seventh toughest remaining strength of schedule.