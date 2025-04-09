MIAMI – As the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in a game that has major play-in tournament implications, the team is coming off another impressive game from rookie Kel'el Ware. With the Heat beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, star Tyler Herro would shout out Ware's outing and even made a joke about the performance.

On the night, Ware was the team's top big-man as Bam Adebayo missed the game with back spasms and finished with 19 points on eight for 16 shooting from the field to go along with a whopping 17 rebounds. Despite the large amount of boards, Herro would say after the game that he joked with him that he could've finished with 25 points and rebounds while also speaking about his “limit.”

“He played really well, obviously his activity on the glass, the put-backs, the catch and lobs,” Herro said. “I was joking with him, telling him he could've literally had 25 and 25 tonight, there were still a couple rebounds he missed. But he's continuing to get really good and much better every game.”

“We don’t know what the limit is, that’s why we’re on him so hard,” Herro continued. “He’s obviously going to be good in this league so we’re on him hard every day. No matter how good he plays we’re still on him.”

Tyler Herro on Kel'el Ware's outing, saying he joked with him that he could've had a 25-25 night. "e don't know what his limit is in this league that's why we're on him so hard. He's obviously going to be really really good in this league…" #HeatNation

Heat's Erik Spoelstra describes Kel'el Ware as a “glass eater”

The Heat's first-round pick in Ware has been impressive this season and has been a mainstay in the starting lineup alongside Adebayo. He has been catching the eye of Spoelstra in a multitude of ways and even mentioned how he felt Ware could have recorded nine blocks on Monday.

“You can trust them to compete and to try to do the right things. He's a glass eater,” Spoelstra said. “He finds his way around the basket too for these really important relief points. He's gaining confidence. Today, I thought he did a really good job of facilitating, also for us, not only screen setting, but when he had his catches in a similar place where Bam was, he was able to deliver the action reliably, and that helped our versatility offensively.”

“He brought us in, and the first thing he said to me, ‘I think I could have had 20 plus rebounds in this game.' I said, ‘Well, that would have been great. I think 19 points, 19 rebounds, and nine block shots.' I think he had an opportunity,” Spoelstra continued. “I told him that he could have had a few more blocks right at the rim. They were there, getting there, and he had good instincts there…Eight more blocks, I think we would have had that opportunity.”

Erik Spoelstra on Kel'el Ware's night and what he's seen. "You can trust him to compete and to try to do the right things. He's a glass water…he's gaining confidence….he brought us in and the first thing he said to me 'I think I could have had 20 plus rebounds…" #HeatNation

Kel'el Ware knows his role with the Heat

Ware would even say to ClutchPoints after the game that he felt some rebounds had “slipped away.”

“I mean, I'm a rebounder. I pride myself on that. You know, just trying to grab everyone. Some of them slipped away, I guess you can say, but yeah, it was possible for me to get 20 or if not more.”

Asked Kel'el Ware about telling Spo he could've gotten more than 20 rebounds and about his performance. "I pride myself in [rebounding]…" #HeatNation

At any rate, Ware looks to rack many rebounds for the Heat in the future as the team is currently 36-43 which pouts them 10th in the Eastern Conference before Wednesday against the Bulls.