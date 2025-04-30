The 2025 playoffs have been a nightmare for both the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat just suffered the worst elimination game in postseason history, as they lost by 55 points to the Cleveland Cavaliers en route to being outscored by a record 122 points throughout the entire first-round sweep. The Bucks, on the other hand, just lost a devastating Game 5 to bow out to the Indiana Pacers in the first round despite leading by six points with under a minute left in overtime. Damian Lillard suffered a torn achilles in Game 4, and it turned out to be impossible for Giannis Antetokounmpo's team to accomplish a comeback.

Antetokounmpo has mentioned that he won't request a trade, but now that Lillard's future is in doubt, nobody would be surprised if the two-time MVP demanded a deal out of town. If that does end up happening, then the Heat are one team that should try to trade for him. Miami's underwhelming play post-Jimmy Butler trade proved that they need another star. So, what can they offer the Bucks?

Heat trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Heat receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, 2025 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick swap

The Heat were exposed during the playoffs, and Tyler Herro was a big reason why. While the shooting guard broke out to the extent of 23.9 points per game and his first All-Star selection this season, the Cavaliers hunted him on defense in the playoffs, and his lack of success on that end was a big reason why Miami was swept.

Darius Garland even said the Cavaliers plan was to “pick on Tyler Herro.” The team did just that, and that established a recipe for success for teams facing the Heat going forward. That is why a Herro-for-Antetokounmpo trade makes a lot of sense for Miami. Antetokounmpo is both one of the best defensive players and one of the best overall players in the NBA.

The nine-time All-Star has a Defensive Player of the Year trophy and an NBA Finals award to his name. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points per game this season, which was his eighth straight year hovering around the 30-point threshold. The 6-foot-11 Greek Freak has unmatched physical traits, so teams would have a hard time stopping the Heat if he were to be paired with a fellow specimen like Bam Adebayo.

The Heat have a lot of bad contracts on the books. This trade would also help remedy that. While Duncan Robinson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kyle Anderson would remain on the roster with less-than-ideal price tags, shedding Terry Rozier's contract could be looked at as a plus.

Are big changes coming with the Bucks and the Heat?

An Antetokounmpo trade would signal a full-blow rebuild for the Bucks. Building around their star should be the priority, but a lack of development from young players and a few bad contracts on the roster have made it appear that the Bucks might not be able to field a contending team around Antetokounmpo. After all, the Bucks just endured their third straight first-round exit.

The Bucks have next to no future draft capital, either. In this deal, they are able to land three first-round picks and a first-round pick swap. That would be a start when it comes to rebuilding the roster. Additionally, Herro is only 25 years old and still on the come up. He would be a great building block to start anew with.

The Heat haven't been able to land their next big star since they made a sign-and-trade move for Butler in 2019, but it hasn't been for a lack of trying. In fact, they were widely regarded as the frontrunners to land Lillard before he ended up with the Bucks. Pat Riley will continue to pursue star talent, and Antetokounmpo, as a hard-working and gritty star, is just the type of player he would covet.

The Heat clearly aren't contenders right now, and that is unacceptable in the eyes of Riley. They were just the 10-seed before the Play-in Tournament, and their series against the Cavaliers was embarrassing. Antetokounmpo would bring newfound optimism to the team, and while a trade for the star is unlikely, it is something that the Heat need to pursue.