The Milwaukee Bucks suffered their fifth straight defeat after getting crushed by the Boston Celtics, 107-79, at TD Garden on Sunday.

After a solid start, the Bucks could not get anything going in the second quarter, allowing the Celtics to pull away. Milwaukee fell to 18-29, while Boston improved to 31-18.

The Bucks only shot 35% from the field, including 10-of-34 from beyond the arc. They were outrebounded, 52-40, and conceded 42 points in the paint. The Celtics led by as much as 31 points.

After the game, coach Doc Rivers gave an honest assessment of their poor performance.

“(We) couldn't make shots. It's hard to create shots. I thought Ryan (Rollins) was spectacular. Through the game, I thought he played well. I thought whenever we took him off the floor, Bobby (Portis) off the floor, the scoring came to a halt,” said Rivers, as quoted by The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

“It's tough. Trying to get the ball movement, the spacing, and getting guys time to get shots off. It's very difficult. We're just going to keep working at it.

The Bucks are only averaging 111.8 points per game, fourth-worst in the NBA.

It was a somber review from the 64-year-old Rivers, who was recently criticized by his former player, Jae Crowder. Fans have also been clamoring for the firing of Rivers.

The Bucks are without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is still without a timetable, according to Rivers, due to a calf injury.

Rivers is in a tough spot, as he is burdened by having to steer the Bucks minus the two-time MVP. But it could also be a practice for the future, with Antetokounmpo reportedly ready to move on from Milwaukee.