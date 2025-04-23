The Milwaukee Bucks have their backs against the wall through two games in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.

After getting blown out of the water in a 117-98 loss in the series opener, the Bucks fell short again on Tuesday, as they suffered a 123-115 loss to Indiana on the road to fall into a 2-0 series deficit.

Even with Damian Lillard returning to action after a long absence because of an injury, the Bucks failed to overcome Indiana in Game 2, as the Pacers managed to win that contest despite Milwaukee posting a better field goal percentage, grabbing more rebounds and scoring more points in the paint.

One issue that derailed Milwaukee's plan to level the series at 1-1 was the Bucks' turnovers. Milwaukee shot itself in the foot with 16 turnovers, which were converted into 15 points by the Pacers.

That was not a good look on the Bucks — and their coach, Doc Rivers, who is being criticized by fans online, with many expressing their desire to see him off the job.

“Please fire Doc Rivers and hire Mike Malone,” a fan shared.

Another social media user posted a more drastic request: “Time for a hard reset, trade Giannis to Brooklyn if they end up with a top 3 pick. Trade Dame to Minnesota or Denver, get back picks or young players. Fire doc rivers immediately.”

“Fire Doc Rivers and we'll care. His lineups are crimes against humanity. He'll go to the podium and deflect all responsibility. Coward coach,” said an angry Bucks fan.

“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE FIRE DOC RIVERS!!!” exclaimed another fan on X (formerly Twitter).

From a different commenter: “Fire Doc Rivers and banish Taurean Prince. Goodnight.”

Rivers took over the coaching gig in Milwaukee in the middle of the 2023-24 season following the surprise firing of Adrian Griffin despite a strong 30-13 start. After going 2-1 with interim head coach Joe Prunty, the Bucks struggled with consistency under Rivers, as the team went 17-19 the rest of the way before getting eliminated by the Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Another series loss to Indiana could potentially mean the end of Rivers' time with Milwaukee, but then again, the Bucks still have a chance to turn things around, beginning in Game 3 at home on Friday.