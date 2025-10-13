The idea of Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for a team other than the Milwaukee Bucks has never looked more realistic than in the present. With the entire NBA expected to come to a standstill if he does actually become available for a trade, Antetokounmpo enters the 2025-26 season with plenty of speculation over his future.

However, things seemed like usual business when he suited up for the Bucks in his first preseason game, and that looks set to continue when the season officially begins.

“On October 22, I’ll be out there dressed, ready to go. So, it doesn’t really matter how I feel. Even if I feel good or bad. What matters is 82 ahead of us. Best ability is availability,” the Greek Freak explained in the post-game presser, via EuroHoops.

The expectation is that the 2025-26 campaign will be “make-or-break” as far as Antetokounmpo’s long-term future is concerned, with reports claiming that he prefers a move to the New York Knicks. However, as Giannis himself testified, he remains locked in for the new season and will only think about his future when it concludes.

That means that the Bucks are effectively guaranteed that Giannis will remain their talisman until the end of the campaign, as things stand. The same was effectively confirmed in the post-game press, which came after another dominant display.

The Bucks defeated the Bulls 127-121 to move to 3-0 in their preseason campaign, which will conclude with a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 15. Giannis returned with a double-double, scoring 13 points alongside 10 rebounds and three assists while going 6-10 from the field.

The post-game press also saw him praise the Bucks’ new acquisition Myles Turner, as he continued to appreciate his “ability to space the floor.” Fans will hope he continues in the same vein, although it seems common knowledge that much will depend on the Bucks’ ability to compete in the upcoming season.