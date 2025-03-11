The Milwaukee Bucks are meeting the Indiana Pacers for the third time in the 2024-25 NBA regular season this Tuesday evening on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

After losing both of their last two outings — a 111-100 defeat at the hand of the Orlando Magic and a 111-109 setback against the Cleveland Cavaliers — the Bucks are looking to snap the losing skid while keeping their record in this campaign versus the Pacers perfect. But before that game, fans would like to know whether Milwaukee's superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be able to suit up and play.

Here's everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's and Damian Lillard's injuries and their playing status vs. the Pacers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard injury statuses vs. Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench during a time out against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Fiserv Forum.
Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is currently listed as probable for the Pacers game with a left calf strain, according to the NBA's official injury report on Tuesday morning. That being said, Antetokounmpo, 30, has managed to see action on the floor of late despite being listed on injury reports with that lower-body issue.

Related Milwaukee Bucks NewsArticle continues below
Bucks Pacers predictions, odds, pick, NBA odds
Bucks vs. Pacers prediction, odds, pick, spread – 3/11/2025
Bucks' Giannis on left, facing toward the left. Doc in the middle, facing forward. Dame on the right, facing right.
Bucks’ Doc Rivers blames ‘trust’ for fatal flaw during losing streak
Bucks fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest addition to basketball resume
Bucks fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest addition to basketball resume

He has also looked great on the court, albeit in recent losses. He had 37 points in the Orlando game and 30 in the Cavs showdown. And over the last five Bucks games, the nine-time NBA All-Star forward has put together averages of 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 59.6 percent from the field.

Lillard, on the other hand, is also listed with a probable designation because of soreness in his right groin. But like Antetokounmpo, the nine-time NBA All-Star has played in all of Milwaukee's last five games and in nine of the previous 10 Bucks outings. The 34-year-old guard has been producing at a high level on offense of late, having averaged 26.6 points on a 51.7 field goal percentage in the last five games.

Bucks injury report

Apart from Antetokounmpo and Lillard, other Bucks on the injury report are Pat Connaugton (questionable with left calf strain) and Pete Nance (questionable with left ankle sprain), while Chris Livingston and Bobby Portis are both out because if illness and suspension, respectively.

Pacers injury report

The Pacers, who are on a three-game losing skid, have yet to submit their injury report at the time of this writing.