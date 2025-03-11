The Milwaukee Bucks are meeting the Indiana Pacers for the third time in the 2024-25 NBA regular season this Tuesday evening on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

After losing both of their last two outings — a 111-100 defeat at the hand of the Orlando Magic and a 111-109 setback against the Cleveland Cavaliers — the Bucks are looking to snap the losing skid while keeping their record in this campaign versus the Pacers perfect. But before that game, fans would like to know whether Milwaukee's superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be able to suit up and play.

Here's everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's and Damian Lillard's injuries and their playing status vs. the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard injury statuses vs. Pacers

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is currently listed as probable for the Pacers game with a left calf strain, according to the NBA's official injury report on Tuesday morning. That being said, Antetokounmpo, 30, has managed to see action on the floor of late despite being listed on injury reports with that lower-body issue.

He has also looked great on the court, albeit in recent losses. He had 37 points in the Orlando game and 30 in the Cavs showdown. And over the last five Bucks games, the nine-time NBA All-Star forward has put together averages of 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 59.6 percent from the field.

Lillard, on the other hand, is also listed with a probable designation because of soreness in his right groin. But like Antetokounmpo, the nine-time NBA All-Star has played in all of Milwaukee's last five games and in nine of the previous 10 Bucks outings. The 34-year-old guard has been producing at a high level on offense of late, having averaged 26.6 points on a 51.7 field goal percentage in the last five games.

Bucks injury report

Apart from Antetokounmpo and Lillard, other Bucks on the injury report are Pat Connaugton (questionable with left calf strain) and Pete Nance (questionable with left ankle sprain), while Chris Livingston and Bobby Portis are both out because if illness and suspension, respectively.

Pacers injury report

The Pacers, who are on a three-game losing skid, have yet to submit their injury report at the time of this writing.