The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-110 on Thursday Night. Significantly, the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play, but still arrived at the arena, dressed as a Minion, as noted from a post on X from ClutchPoints, as provided by the team.

The Minions are the adorable, all-male yellow species that first appeared in the 2010 movie Despicable Me. Since then, the characters have had their own spin-off movie, Minions, which premiered in 2015, and have had a major impact on the culture, appearing in other productions, such as The Simpsons.

Antetokounmpo has had a history of dressing up as hilarious Halloween costumes. Last season, he dressed up as Mr. Potato Head, appearing in a post-game press conference in full costume. Antetokounmpo dressed as the Hulk two seasons ago, showcasing his versatility and love for different characters in popular culture.

Antetokounmpo was able to keep his Halloween tradition despite the bad news that he would not be able to play because of his injury. He is currently dealing with a knee injury and is day-to-day. Antetokounmpo is off to an explosive start and is currently leading the NBA while averaging 36.3 points and 14 rebounds per game while shooting 69.5 percent from the floor, including 57.1 percent from beyond the arc. When he returns from his injury, he hopes to continue his torrid start.

The Bucks managed to beat the Warriors without him, with Ryan Rollins leading the team with 32 points while shooting 13-of-21. Meanwhile, Myles Turner added 17 points while shooting 7-of-12 from the floor. Despite not having Antetokounmpo on the floor, the Bucks' offense dominated the Warriors, scoring at will without much of a challenge. Cole Anthony came off the bench with 16 points.

As Antetokounmpo gets in the Halloween spirit, he hopes that his knee heals enough for him to play again soon. The Bucks' next game will be on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings at home.