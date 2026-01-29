Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be willing to find a new team to play for, and the Milwaukee Bucks are open to finding him a new home. With that report coming out, there have been several teams ready to make a deal to acquire the Bucks' star. The Miami Heat and New York Knicks were the top two teams, but the Minnesota Timberwolves have also shown interest, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Timberwolves have been open to improving their team dating back to the offseason when they were in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. It's obvious that they're willing to make the necessary moves to land a big-time talent to pair alongside Anthony Edwards, but it's uncertain if they have what it takes to get a deal done, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“If Giannis is really available, they're going to be trying to get in on him. I think it's unlikely that they would get a deal done, but they would try,” Krawczynski said on his podcast.

If the Timberwolves were to make a deal for Antetokounmpo, they would most likely have to offer Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, but is that enticing enough for the Bucks to hit the green light?

The Bucks would most likely want young players and picks in return for Antetokounmpo, so the Timberwolves may have to be willing to give up a little more. At the same time, a third team could get involved and make the deal sweeter for the Bucks.

As of now, the Timberwolves are in good shape with the team they have now, and Edwards is playing some of the best basketball of his career. It makes sense to capitalize on that, and the Timberwolves want to get over the hump after making it to two straight Western Conference Finals, but it may not be worth giving up your entire team for one guy.