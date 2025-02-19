The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to close out the regular season strong after the NBA All-Star break, which took place this past weekend in San Francisco. The Bucks have been without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the past few games due to a calf injury, an injury that also forced the former MVP to miss the All-Star festivities over the weekend.

Recently, Antetokounmpo spoke on his injury, and his update isn't likely to give Bucks fans a ton of optimism moving forward.

“I'm okay. Am I 100 percent? I don't know,” said Antetokounmpo, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “We'll see, but I was able to go through practice. It felt good, but we'll see. We'll see tomorrow if I'm 100 percent. I don't know yet.”

A calf injury was also what kept Antetokounmpo out of the Bucks' first round playoff series loss vs the Indiana Pacers a year ago, a series in which Damian Lillard also ended up going down with injury.

Milwaukee overcame a horrible 2-8 start to the season to now sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 29-24, just a game behind the Pacers for fourth place, which would give them home court advantage in the first round.

Milwaukee still has won just one playoff series since their 2021 NBA championship, and Antetokounmpo is now likely nearing the end of his athletic prime being on the wrong side of 30 years old.

Still, assuming the injury isn't too bad, there is plenty of time for the Bucks to finish this season strong and make another deep postseason push, despite competition from the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics in the East.

In any case, the Bucks' season is set to resume on Thursday evening with a home game vs the Los Angeles Clippers. That game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.