On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks got back into the win column with a narrow road win over the Orlando Magic in surprise fashion. The Bucks recently shook things up by adding Cam Thomas, who recently parted ways with the Brooklyn Nets and will give Milwaukee an explosive microwave scorer.

That was in full effect on Wednesday in Orlando, as Thomas scored 34 points, including a variety of his signature tough buckets, in the win. Thomas capped off the victory with a dagger three from several feet beyond the arc, which prompted a look of cold satisfaction from star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was watching the proceedings from the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks at Cam Thomas like a scrumptious snack after he hits the dagger 38-footer Via: https://t.co/A0ahxh0XKZ pic.twitter.com/PtEFh3qaol — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 12, 2026

The Bucks recently surprised the NBA world by opting to keep Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline despite the rampant rumors surrounding the team, although the star is currently sidelined due to a calf ailment.

At this point, it's unclear when, if at all this season, Antetokounmpo will be back in the lineup for the Bucks, so players like Thomas should have plenty of opportunities to get shots up in his absence.

Article Continues Below

Thomas has long been known as an impressive scorer dating back to his days with the Brooklyn Nets, where he had a propensity for knocking down tough buckets despite good defense.

There are certainly questions about Thomas' own defense, as well as his ability to play within an organized structure on a winning team, but for now, he is sure to electrify Bucks fans with his Kyrie Irving-esque shot-making and competitiveness.

Meanwhile, some fans have floated the idea of the Bucks sitting Antetokounmpo for the rest of the year in the hopes of securing a blue-chip prospect in the upcoming draft, which could be enough to convince the star to stay around long term.

In any case, the Bucks will next hit the floor on Thursday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder