The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable on the team's injury report due to a left calf strain.

Here's everything we know about Antetokounmpo's injury and playing status vs. the Clippers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status for Bucks-Clippers

Antetokounmpo has been sidelined since Feb. 2 and sat out the All-Star game due to his calf ailment. The two-time MVP gave a cryptic update when asked about his injury on Wednesday.

“I'm okay. Am I 100 percent? I don't know,” Antetokounmpo told the Athletic's Eric Nehm. “We'll see, but I was able to go through practice. It felt good, but we'll see. We'll see tomorrow if I'm 100 percent. I don't know yet.”

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said the team does not know whether Antetokounmpo will be able to suit up vs. the Clippers. However, a questionable tag indicates he has a chance to take the floor for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Antetokounmpo has put together another MVP-caliber season this year. The 30-year-old ranks second in the NBA in scoring at 31.8 points per game, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.5). He's shot 60.8 percent from the field, the NBA's highest percentage among 105 players attempting over 11 shots per game.

Despite this, the Bucks remain on the outside looking in regarding the NBA's elite. They've lost seven of their last 11 games and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings at 29-24. Milwaukee was hit with a significant blow on Thursday as the NBA suspended Bobby Portis for 25 games for taking a banned substance.

Damian Lillard (right hamstring strain) and Andre Jackson Jr. (right wrist sprain) are also questionable vs. Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Clippers won seven of their last 11 games going into the All-Star break. Tyronn Lue's squad will have some added size to try to slow Antetokounmpo if he can play. Los Angeles recently signed Ben Simmons off the buyout market.