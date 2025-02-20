ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Clippers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Bucks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -102

Milwaukee Bucks: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 226 (-108)

Under: 226 (-112)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ClipperVision, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles entered the All-Star break on a three-game win streak. Two of those games came against the Utah Jazz while the other was against the Memphis Grizzlies. They were able to dominate offensively in those three matchups. Los Angeles has scored 126.0 points per game in their last three while shooting 49.8 percent from the field, and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Clippers are averaging 29.8 assists per game in those three wins. The Clippers are playing well at the right time, and they need to keep it up. If Los Angeles can keep up their scoring, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Clippers are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow 108.0 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the league. Along with that, Los Angeles holds teams to the eighth-lowest field goal percentage, the seventh-lowest three-point percentage, and they do a good job forcing turnovers. The Clippers have to have another good defensive game against the Bucks Thursday night. If they do, there is a good chance for them to win this game on the road.

Los Angeles has beaten the Bucks once this season. They were able to win that game by 10 points. The Clippers scored 127 points in the win. However, the most impressive part of the win is the fact they were 28-28 from the free throw line. With the way the clippers are playing lately, there is a good chance for them to have a repeat performance.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Milwaukee might get their MVP back in Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was hurt for a few games, and the Bucks really missed him. Giannis is second in the NBA in points per game (31.8), fifth in rebounds (12.2), 24th in assists (5.9), and eighth in field goal percentage (60.8%). He is one of the best players in the league, and he will make a difference in any game he suits up. The problem is he could be injured still. The Greek Freak is questionable heading into the game, so keep an eye on whether or not he plays Thursday night.

Milwaukee should be able to keep the Clippers to a lower score. Los Angeles has been playing well lately, but they average just 111.0 points per game. A lot of that is because the Clippers slow down the pace of the game. Additionally, the Clippers do not usually get to the free throw line as much as they did in their first matchup. Milwaukee has to keep the Clippers away from the charity stripe in this game. If the Bucks can play better on defense this time around, they will cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to whether or not the Bucks have their best player active in the game. I will work under the assumption that he is. The Bucks moneyline is my choice.

Final Clippers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks ML (-116)