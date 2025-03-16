Last season, Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma made a decision that would alter his and the team's future. He vetoed a trade that would have sent him to the Dallas Mavericks during his time with the Washington Wizards as a building block for the team's future. Then, he was given a new opportunity in 2024-25 before the NBA trade deadline. The Wizards traded Kuzma to the Bucks in exchange for Khris Middleton, and it's been a success so far.

After the Bucks' 126-119 win against the Pacers, Kuzma looks back on his decision with no regrets, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.

“I figure I was right,” Kuzma said with a smirk, referencing the situation in Dallas. “It just felt like I had a clear, definite situation here to really impact and be available for this team. So far, so good.”

The trade also brought the Bucks under the salary cap's second apron. Milwaukee's defense has improved on the floor since Kuzma arrived on his new team. The Bucks have ranked sixth in defense. They were 11th before the trade.

However, he's struggled in transition and with his lineup versatility, whereas Kuzma made the third-most shots (147) in transition with a 72% effective field goal percentage, the fourth-best in the NBA last season. However, he has recorded a 41% effective field goal mark since joining the Bucks.

Doc Rivers on Kyle Kuzma's impact with Bucks

After the Bucks' 126-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Doc Rivers addressed Kuzma's impact on his new team.

“If you watch people, you track people when they first join a team, they look great at first,” Rivers said. “Then they get caught in that hesitant zone, trying to figure out when [to be] aggressive. It felt like tonight, every time he did something, he was in the way. Wrong way. That's how the game felt watching it. But we will just keep watching tape, and it'll work itself out, I guarantee you.”

Kuzma's adapting to his new surroundings, including building a close relationship with All-Star Damian Lillard.

“The mental preparation, that really stands out the biggest,” Kuzma told ESPN. “What they do on a day-to-day basis and just how they lead, how they encourage people. They are all-time greats, but very calming, very encouraging for you to be your best self.”

After a three-game skid, the Bucks won two impressive games against the Lakers and Pacers. They'll host the Thunder on Sunday.