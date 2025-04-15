The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to welcome backup center Jericho Sims back into the rotation for their first-round playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed Sims’ potential return in an update provided to The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, noting the big man participated in most of Tuesday’s practice.

“Yes. I think so, pretty sure of that,” Rivers said when asked if Sims would be available for the upcoming series.

​Jericho Sims nears return as Bucks prepare for Pacers playoff rematch without Damian Lillard​

Jericho Sims missed the final 15 games of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. The 25-year-old center was acquired from the New York Knicks ahead of the trade deadline and played in 14 games for Milwaukee, averaging 2.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 68% shooting in 15 minutes per contest.

His return offers frontcourt depth for a Bucks team preparing for a rematch of last season’s first-round series against Indiana. The Pacers eliminated the Bucks in six games during that 2024 postseason matchup, capitalizing on injuries to Milwaukee’s stars.

While Milwaukee took three of four games from Indiana during the 2024-25 regular season, they will enter the series without star guard Damian Lillard, who remains sidelined due to deep vein thrombosis in his left calf.

Lillard played a pivotal role in Milwaukee’s previous postseason meetings with Indiana, averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game on 41.7% shooting from beyond the arc across four contests.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed last year’s series, has dominated the Pacers this season. In four regular-season matchups, the two-time MVP averaged 30.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 64.9% from the field.

In Damian Lillard’s absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued to shoulder a heavier offensive load. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 31.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game while shooting 61.3% from the field, recording four triple-doubles during that stretch.

Game 1 between the Bucks and Pacers is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.