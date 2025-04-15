Milwaukee Bucks superstar guard Damian Lillard will miss the beginning of his team's NBA first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers as he continues to recover from a blood clot in his calf, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Initially on the injury report for an unspecified calf injury, Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf in late March. As a result, he missed the Bucks' final 14 games. While there was hope that he may be able to return in time for the playoffs, a return for Game 1 vs. the Pacers has been ruled out. And according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Lillard may not be ready to play at all in the first round.

“Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard won't be available for the start of the playoffs as he continues to work his way back from a blood clot in his calf,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“While the team has yet to rule him out for the first round, it's unlikely he will return for this series against Indiana.”

Related Milwaukee Bucks NewsArticle continues below
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers congratulates Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) has he comes off the court during a time out against he Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum
The Bucks’ hidden gem who can provide valuable playoff, championship experience
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates the Milwaukee Bucks comeback in the second half against he Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum.
Giannis already being urged to demand Heat trade if Bucks flame out in playoffs
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum.
4 Milwaukee Bucks bold predictions for Pacers series in 2025 NBA Playoffs

Following reports on Lillard's status, the Bucks issued a statement on X in which they say the guard's condition has progressed but did not indicate when he would return to action.

“UPDATE: Damian Lillard has made significant improvement on his deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He will continue to increase his on-court basketball activity,” the Bucks posted.

“‘Damian’s most recent weekly scan shows that his injury has significantly improved which will enable him to move ahead safely with increased basketball activity,' said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. ‘Damian’s health remains our No. 1 priority. We have followed strict protocols and will continue to do so. We are pleased with the positive news about Damian’s progress.'”

Game 1 between the Bucks and Pacers is set for Saturday, April 19. The Pacers will host the first two games before the series transitions to Milwaukee late next week.