Milwaukee Bucks superstar guard Damian Lillard will miss the beginning of his team's NBA first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers as he continues to recover from a blood clot in his calf, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Initially on the injury report for an unspecified calf injury, Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf in late March. As a result, he missed the Bucks' final 14 games. While there was hope that he may be able to return in time for the playoffs, a return for Game 1 vs. the Pacers has been ruled out. And according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Lillard may not be ready to play at all in the first round.

“Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard won't be available for the start of the playoffs as he continues to work his way back from a blood clot in his calf,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“While the team has yet to rule him out for the first round, it's unlikely he will return for this series against Indiana.”

Following reports on Lillard's status, the Bucks issued a statement on X in which they say the guard's condition has progressed but did not indicate when he would return to action.

“UPDATE: Damian Lillard has made significant improvement on his deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He will continue to increase his on-court basketball activity,” the Bucks posted.

“‘Damian’s most recent weekly scan shows that his injury has significantly improved which will enable him to move ahead safely with increased basketball activity,' said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. ‘Damian’s health remains our No. 1 priority. We have followed strict protocols and will continue to do so. We are pleased with the positive news about Damian’s progress.'”

Game 1 between the Bucks and Pacers is set for Saturday, April 19. The Pacers will host the first two games before the series transitions to Milwaukee late next week.