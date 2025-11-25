Fans were surprised recently by the appearance of John Weena on WWE Monday Night RAW.

The Nov. 24 episode of RAW produced a segment featuring Dominik Mysterio hyping up his upcoming match. Scheduled to face John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, California, Mysterio instead met a surprising challenge yesterday. The former champion was stunned by Cena's music, only to be met with a mini version of him. The segment was well appreciated among fans, and soon the identity of John Weena was revealed.

Mini Cena was portrayed by Syko from Micro Championship Wrestling and Big Little Brawlers. Mini Cena came out to John Cena's iconic entrance song, when Mysterio claimed that Cena would not be in Oklahoma City during yesterday's RAW.

Syko replicated Cena's signature entrance, delivered his “fine speech” monologue, and recited his catchphrases, including “the champ is here” and “you want some, come get some”. He was also accompanied by his own cameraman, “Stu.”

JOHN CENA IS HERE!!!! 🤩 Now hold on… pic.twitter.com/vM58541SJN — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025

In less than a week, “Dirty Dom” is set to challenge Cena for the Intercontinental Championship on Nov. 29, 2025.

Dominik Mysterio addresses his WWE relationship angles

Happily married to his teenage love, Dominik Mysterio is a completely different man on camera. Vibrant, dashing, and a romantic of sorts, Mysterio has been involved in multiple on-screen relationships, notably against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Recently, speaking to Nick Turturro on Delivering Happiness, Mysterio opened up about such situations.

“I had a little situation with Rhea Ripley, put her to the side because Liv Morgan came along, and she was 10 times better,” he said. “That situation happened, I’m still with Liv, but there were a couple other situations. Tiffany [Stratton] did throw some stuff out there when she had the Money in the Bank briefcase, [asking] if she cashed in on Liv, if I would go with her.”

Mysterio was also romantically teased with Roxanne Perez, but that has not happened since Morgan's absence.