The Milwaukee Bucks continue to be mentioned as a team that could potentially get in the trade mix for suspended Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel previously reported the possibility of the Bucks being a Butler suitor, and Marc Stein noted earlier this week that rival teams are still wondering if they will pursue Butler. Stein again reiterated the point in Tuesday night's newsletter on his Substack.

“I continue to hear whispered warnings: Don't forget about the Bucks,” Stein wrote.

But even aside from the Butler possibility, Stein insists Milwaukee will be players at the trade deadline: “The Bucks are routinely described as a team quite determined to make at least one move before the trade buzzer sounds to try to enhance the supporting cast around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. As determined as any team on the NBA map, as relayed to me, to make a trade before the buzzer sounds.”

What will Bucks do at trade deadline?

A Jimmy Butler trade is complicated by the Bucks' salary situation. Since they're currently a second-apron team, they can't aggregate multiple players in a trade to acquire Butler. However, if Milwaukee can dump Pat Connaughton and his $9.4 million contract for this season somewhere, that would open up the possibility.

The Bucks could then offer Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis to the Heat, two players who could help Miami with a playoff push this season. With the Heat reportedly now open to taking on players with contracts that run through 2025-26 (both Middleton and Portis have player options), this represents an intriguing option.

But even if a Butler trade doesn't pan out, it seems Milwaukee really wants to make a move. There were Bradley Beal rumblings at one point as part of all the Butler hubbub, though the noise didn't make much sense and doesn't appear to be a real option. Would the Bucks consider turning to somebody like Zach LaVine or Brandon Ingram as a splashy move?

Milwaukee has rebounded after the slow start to the season to get to 26-19, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bucks are still well behind the top three teams and Middleton has been a huge injury question mark for a couple seasons now. It's no surprise general manager Jon Horst is looking for an upgrade, but making a meaningful move is still tricky.