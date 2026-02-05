With the trade deadline just hours away, the Milwaukee Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo on their team despite rumors heating up over the past week. Though there are several teams that are still holding out hope of landing him before the deadline, many think that Antetokounmpo is staying past the deadline, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

In fact, the Bucks are still trying to land Ja Morant, perhaps to pair him with Antetokounmpo.

“The Wolves and Heat, sources say, still believe they are in play for landing Giannis Antetokounmpo today, although like the Warriors, few believe Milwaukee is actually serious about parting ways with their franchise face. I’m still being told the Bucks are engaged with the Grizzlies on Ja Morant as well,” Fischer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was reported yesterday by Brett Siegel of Clutch Points that there was a chance that Antetokounmpo would still be with the Bucks after the deadline.

“The Warriors package is there, [but] barring a last minute change, I don’t see that happening. And so the Miami Heat, [who are] out on Giannis, could get Ja Morant as Tomer (Azarly) just alluded to. But all indications right now are that Giannis will remain with the Bucks past the trade deadline,” Siegel said on Clutch Scoops.

The Golden State Warriors were the latest team to pull out of the sweepstakes for him, as they pivoted to another trade, moving Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Bucks never needed to trade Antetokounmpo immediately, and there should be better deals and more teams interested after the season ends. For now, the Bucks are still trying to make moves so they could still somehow be competitive now and in the future, and landing Morant could help that. If there's one person who has a good chance of changing teams in the coming hours, it's him.