May 8, 2025 at 9:45 PM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell by 11 points against a Golden State Warriors team hampered by a Stephen Curry injury. Curry tried giving it a go Thursday before sitting out. This time the Curry-less Warriors struggled in Game 2.

Minnesota exploded with a 13-0 start in the first quarter. The visiting Warriors didn't score until the 7:04 mark — when Jimmy Butler hit a 26-foot three-point jumper.

Still, the T-Wolves put their foot on the gas pedal and led by as many as 22 through the first 25 minutes. Fans went off on social media about the Timberwolves' fast start.

One fan became amazed that Minnesota successfully ran a fast break on GSW. Another caught this clip involving Mike Conley Jr. — following forcing a shot clock violation. The veteran said “I'm locking that (expletive) up!”

Minnesota did suffer a scare. Anthony Edwards limped off during the second quarter. But the fast start wasn't the only fan reaction.

Fans rip Draymond Green during Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Draymond Green entered the game as a target inside the Target Center. The fiery and verbose forward continued to deal with technical fouls throughout the playoffs. He sits at five total technical calls. Seven means a one-game suspension.

Green nearly got called for another. Which took place on Naz Reid.

He argued with an official's call — deemed a shooting foul. Green started to berate the officials.

Steve Kerr called a substitution to calm Green down. Even Curry tried to defuse the combustible Green. The fans, however, roasted Green too online.

“Yup, Draymond knows they can't win. He tryna get outta there,” one fan said with laughing emojis.

Another fan saw Green's actions as a ploy without Curry on the floor.

“Every time Steph isn’t playing, Draymond Green always tries getting ejected early so he doesn’t get exposed without him,” the fan posted.

Minnesota showed no panic leading into the second game of this series. The T-Wolves ended up placing the Warriors into a panic instead during the first half.