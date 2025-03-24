The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Anthony Edwards is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right thumb laceration.

Here's everything we know about Edwards' injury and playing status vs. the Pacers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Pacers

Edwards popped up on Minnesota's injury report after Friday's 134-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Timberwolves star played 26 minutes during the victory, posting 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals on 6-of-13 shooting. However, he did not play in the fourth quarter and left the locker room “right away” after the game, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

It's unclear how and when Edwards cut his thumb. A questionable tag indicates the injury could affect his play, although he'll have a chance to suit up vs. the Pacers. The 23-year-old has been among the NBA's top players this month, averaging 28.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 47.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.0 percent from three.

The Timberwolves are battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. They are a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors with 10 remaining. Chris Finch's squad has lost two of its last three games following an eight-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are making a late push to catch the New York Knicks for third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They've won six of their last seven games and are three behind the Knicks with 12 remaining. Indiana holds a one-game lead on the Milwaukee Bucks for fourth place.

So, regarding whether Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the Timberwolves will need to allow the cut on his shooting hand to properly heal to avoid a long-term issue. However, they'll need their No. 1 player available moving forward if they hope to catch the Warriors for the West's sixth seed.

Timberwolves injury report

Anthony Edwards: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; Laceration

Jesse Edwards: Out – G League – Two-Way

Leonard Miller: Out – G League – On Assignment

Tristen Newton: Out – G League – Two-Way

Pacers injury report

Dennis RayJ: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Enrique Freeman: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Isaiah Jackson: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Quenton Jackson: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain