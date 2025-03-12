The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Rudy Gobert is questionable on the team's status report due to lower back injury maintenance.

Here's everything we know about Gobert's injury and playing status vs. the Nuggets.

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Nuggets

Gobert returned from a 10-day absence due to his back ailment during Sunday's 141-124 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He played 20 minutes, posting 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals on 7-of-8 shooting.

A questionable tag for Wednesday's matchup indicates the Timberwolves are still managing his back injury, although he'll have a chance to suit up vs. the Nuggets.

Gobert's numbers are down during his age-32 season. He's averaged 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 65.8 percent shooting over 56 appearances. However, he's still been a crucial anchor for Minnesota's sixth-ranked defense. Opponents are scoring 5.1 fewer points per 100 possessions during Gobert's minutes, the Timberwolves' best defensive rating swing, per CleaningTheGlass.

The Timberwolves have won five straight following a 5-8 skid in February. Chris Finch's squad is battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in. They sit in seventh place at 37-29, a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors for sixth.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 6-4 post-All-Star break. Denver holds a one-game lead on the Los Angeles Lakers, who just lost LeBron James to a groin injury, for the Western Conference's second seed.

So, regarding whether Rudy Gobert is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the Timberwolves should continue to approach his back injury cautiously. However, his availability will be crucial if they hope to pick up a win over Nikola Jokic and Denver and creep closer to the sixth seed.

Timberwolves injury report

Jesse Edwards: Out – G League – Two-Way

Rudy Gobert: Questionable – Low Back; Injury Maintenance

Leonard Miller: Out – G League – On Assignment

Tristen Newton: Out – G League – Two-Way

Nuggets injury report

Aaron Gordon: Doubtful – Right Calf; Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Probable – Right Elbow; Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement

Jamal Murray: Probable – Left Ankle; Inflammation

Julian Strawther: Out – Left Knee; Sprain