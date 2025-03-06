In a league that requires defense to win championships, it's easy to see why successful NBA teams would want an elite rim protector in their roster. Their defense around the rim pays dividends and makes life so much easier for the team to get some defensive stops. Here are the 10 best rim protectors in recent memory, ranked.

1. Ben Wallace

Although he only stood at 6-foot-9, Ben Wallace made up his lack of height with his hustle and defense. Furthermore, his 7-foot-2 wingspan ultimately allowed him to be a great rim protector. In fact, Wallace would capture four Defensive Player of the Year Awards, which is tied for the most in the NBA.

Moreover, he played an instrumental role in helping the Detroit Pistons capture the 2004 NBA championship at the expense of a heavily favored Los Angeles Lakers, which featured future Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Gary Payton.

2. Dikembe Mutombo

The first-ever player to accumulate four Defensive Player of the Year Awards was Dikembe Mutombo. In his career, Mutombo actually led the NBA in blocks thrice and rebounds twice. The eight-time NBA All-Star also made six NBA All-Defensive Team selections throughout his career. Widely known for his signature finger wag celebration, Mutombo will always be remembered as an elite rim protector.

Despite modern big men taking center stage in the current era, Rudy Gobert is proving to be a unique exception. While the French big man is limited offensively, the 7-foot-1 center is a defensive menace around the rim. Throughout his career, Gobert has averaged 2.1 rejections per game.

He has also totaled four Defensive Player of the Year Awards, tying the likes of Wallace and Mutombo. He was a major part in the Timberwolves' return to the Western Conference Finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Speaking of French big men, Gobert's France national team teammate Victor Wembanyama is proving to be a force to be reckoned with. Even at just 21 years old, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is already cementing himself as the next face of the NBA, assuming he returns to full health next season after a season-ending blood clot problem.

While he is showcasing his wide array of offensive arsenal, Wembanyama utilizes his physical gifts as well to make an impact on the defensive end for the San Antonio Spurs. In his rookie year, the 7-foot-3 phenom led the NBA in blocks, averaging 3.6 per outing. He improved his average this year, rejecting 3.8 shots per game, which led the league when he went down for the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the 2024-25 NBA season. A huge reason for that is the elite rim protection of Jarrett Allen. The onetime NBA All-Star's athleticism and length is making life difficult for opposing teams to score around the rim. While he is only putting up 0.9 blocks per game, pretty sure that every Cavs fans will agree that Allen has altered more shots than what it says on the stat sheet.

The frontcourt partner of Allen that's leading to the Cavs' success this year is Evan Mobley. The 23-year-old 6-foot-11 big man earlier struggled to share the court with Allen. But this year, it seems that the partnership is proving to be a deadly twin-tower combination.

With no shortage of height and length at the frontcourt, both Mobley and Allen look unstoppable on both ends of the floor with Mobley earning his first All-Star nod in 2025. The former NBA All-Defensive First Team selection is also averaging a modest 1.4 blocks per game.

7. Dwight Howard

While off-court drama and injuries marred his career, at one point, Dwight Howard was the best big man in the NBA. Not only was Howard a threat around the rim offensively, but he was an athletic center who sent plenty of shots into the stands. The 6-foot-10 center is also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. Howard also earned seven NBA All-Defensive Team selections.

8. Tyson Chandler

Standing at 7-foot-0, Tyson Chandler was a defensive menace. The onetime NBA All-Star was a crucial midseason acquisition in 2010-11, as he anchored the defense for the Dallas Mavericks and propelled them to the franchise's first NBA title against heavily favored rivals, including the Miami Heat's Big Three. His rise to prominence even allowed him to earn the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for 2011-12.

9. Marc Gasol

As the brother of Pau Gasol, people often overlook that Marc Gasol was also a menacing big man. The younger Gasol was also a three-time NBA All-Star who made his bread and butter with stellar rim protection. He was an instrumental piece in the Grizzlies' exciting runs in the early 2010s.

As a result, he even managed to capture the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2012-13, beating out The King himself, LeBron James. Gasol's defense was also key in the Toronto Raptors' championship run in 2019, when they ended the Warriors' dynasty.

If you lead the NBA in blocks for consecutive seasons, then you are certainly a high-level rim protector. As a result, Jaren Jackson Jr. deserves to be in the conversation. Jackson has played a major role in the Memphis Grizzlies' rise to relevance of late thanks to his mark on defense. In fact, it was easy to see why he was crowned the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 before getting a call-up to play for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.