The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Target Center. Rudy Gobert is questionable on the team's injury report due to low back injury maintenance.

Here's everything we know about Gobert's injury and playing status vs. the Spurs.

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Spurs

Gobert has been sidelined since Feb. 12 due to his back ailment. The Timberwolves listed him as questionable for Friday's 106-104 win over the Miami Heat before ruling him out. Another questionable tag indicates he's trending in the right direction and will have a chance to suit up vs. the Spurs.

Gobert's numbers are down during his age-32 season. The veteran center has averaged 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game on 65.3 percent shooting. He had not missed a game before his current 10-game absence.

The Timberwolves have won their last four games following a 2-6 skid. Chris Finch's squad is battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. Minnesota is in seventh place at 36-29, a half-game behind the streaking Golden State Warriors for sixth.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have lost six of their last nine games after losing Victor Wembanyama for the season. They rank 18th in offense, 26th in defense and 24th in net rating (-5.9) during that span.

So, regarding whether Rudy Gobert is playing tonight vs. the Spurs, ensuring their starting center's long-term health will be the Timberwolves' overwhelming priority. However, Minnesota needs every win possible to avoid the play-in tournament.

Timberwolves injury report

Luka Garza: Questionable – Left Ankle; Sprain

Rudy Gobert: Questionable – Low Back; Injury Maintenance

Spurs injury report

Charles Bassey: Out – Left Knee; Acute-onchronic Bone Bruise

David Duke Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way

Harrison Ingram: Out – G League – Two-Way

Riley Minix: Out – G League – Two-Way

Victor Wembanyama: Out – Right Shoulder; Deep Vein Thrombosis