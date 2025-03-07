The Minnesota Timberwolves are heating up at the right time. They earned their third straight win Wednesday night, taking down the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 behind standout performances from Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Edwards scored 29 points, adding six assists and hitting six three-pointers, while McDaniels matched him with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Minnesota is finding its rhythm just in time for the playoff push. The Wolves, now 35-29, are gunning for a top-six seed in the Western Conference after knocking off the Suns on Sunday, the 76ers on Tuesday, and now the Hornets. They currently sit in 7th, just behind the Warriors, with momentum building as confidence and team chemistry grow.

“The energy was great, though at times we were a bit too amped up and a little wild defensively, gambling at times,” coach Chris Finch said after the win against the Hornets.“All credit to the guys—it was a tough trip down here. Most guys didn’t get to bed until 5 o’clock.”

Minnesota’s depth and grit is strong. With Rudy Gobert still out due to a lower back injury, McDaniels has taken charge defensively, In their 126-112 victory over the 76ers, he made an immediate impact, recording four blocks, including swatting a Kelly Oubre Jr. jumper and an Andre Drummond layup within seconds. His defense set the tone early in the game.

Finch liked what he saw. “Donte [DiVincenzo] made a huge play for us,” Finch said. “Jaden was good on both ends of the floor as well.”

Timberwolves building momentum

The Wolves roster is starting to gel again, and the return of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is a reason why. Both missed nearly six weeks due to injuries but are finding their groove. Randle has been a physical presence in the paint on both ends of the floor, and DiVincenzo has provided an extra scoring punch.

Things are starting to click for Randle as he finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists against the Hornets Wednesday night.

“I think it happened in phases. I was able to sit out and evaluate and try to figure out how I can put it all together,” Randle said. “Every game we’re coming into, we feel like we’re supposed to win. Obviously, a confident group, but our mindset is in the right place.”

Nickeil Alexander-Walker also stepped up Tuesday night, earning high praise from Finch.

“Nickeil was amazing tonight, on both ends of the floor. He came in and set the tone defensively,” Finch said. “It all comes from being shot-ready. He’s always been a really good driver when he can attack the closeout and make the shot, like he has been pretty much all season.”

The Timberwolves' win over the 76ers highlighted their depth, with seven players reaching double figures. Naz Reid has certainly embraced his role as a starter, contributing 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Meanwhile, rookies Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, and Jaylen Clark have infused energy off the bench. Dillingham, in particular, made an impact in his limited minutes, scoring seven points and dishing out two assists. With each player stepping up when called upon, the Timberwolves are demonstrating their potential to win in various ways, making them a more unpredictable and dangerous team.

Coach Finch knows it takes time for new pieces to fit together.

“When they come into a new environment, they got to learn to play differently, and sometimes it takes a while,” Finch said specifically about Randle after the win against the Horne,ts but this is true for all the newcomers.

When Finch was asked if his team was peaking at the right time, he said, “We’re playing better, and I think we’re getting there. I think we still have room to grow. I think we've been playing this type of basketball since before the injuries. The young guys, and whoever was fit to play, did a good job treading water until we could get to this place right now.”

With the playoffs approaching, Minnesota knows every game matters. The message is clear: keep stacking wins to secure their playoff spot.