The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Miami Heat on Friday night. Rudy Gobert is on the injury report, dealing with a lower-back injury, and is listed as questionable. Gobert is dealing with a lower-back injury after nine consecutive games, including the Timberwolves' 125-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Here's everything we know about Rudy Gobert's injury and his playing status vs. the Heat.

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Heat

Given that Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll be taking the floor against the Heat. Gobert has been a fixture on the injury report, missing nine games in a row. However, the fact that he's upgraded to questionable is a step in the right direction.

Gobert last played in a 103-101 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal. The last time the Timberwolves faced the Heat was in a 95-94 heartbreaking loss. All-Star Tyler Herro's 26 points led the Heat to edging out the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards led his team with 22 points, six assists, and five rebounds, and Gobert added seven points and 13 rebounds.

The Heat have dropped two of their last three outings, including a 112-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavs on Wednesday, while the Timberwolves have won three straight. Gobert was on a tear before missing half of February's games, averaging 15.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in his seven games played throughout the month.

Gobert's averages have taken a dip this season. He's posting his lowest scoring average since 2015-16. He's averaging 11.0 points on 65.3% shooting and 10.4 rebounds, the fewest boards Gobert's averaged since 2014-15 (9.5), and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year averages 1.5 blocks per game.

Timberwolves injury report

Rudy Gobert — Lower back injury maintenance (questionable)

Heat injury report

Bam Adebayo — Right calf (available)

Alec Burks — Lower-back pain (questionable)

Tyler Herro — Head cold (questionable)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. — Right ankle sprain (questionable)

Davion Mitchell — Left quadriceps contusion (available)

Dru Smith — Left Achilles surgery (OUT)

Kel'el Ware — Left knee sprain (OUT)

Andrew Wiggins — Right ankle sprain (questionable)