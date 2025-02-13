Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert recently showed his competitive side in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Immediately following the game, Gobert called out the referees' inconsistency in the loss. However, as he knows, the blame doesn't fall on one group of people.

He took accountability, yet remained frustrated with the outcome of the game. Gobert explained via The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski how much the loss stings.

“A tough one,” Gobert said. “I’m going to go home and I’m mad. It’s a two-point game, and there’s so many plays, so many shots, so many plays that we only needed one of them to win the game.”

Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, thus making the loss more frustrating. It was a balanced attack from the Bucks, but the Timberwolves had the majority of their starting lineup. Although they were without Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards was still active and posted 28 points. Gobert himself had a 20-point and 14-rebound double-double.

The quality performances don't discount the gut-wrenching feel of a loss like this.

Rudy Gobert's frustrations echo throughout the Timberwolves

Throughout this season, Gobert has been more vocal on a variety of topics. From off-the-court issues with him and Shaquille O'Neal and Draymond Green to on-the-court issues. He's asserted himself as more of a leader in that regard. Although he's the atypical center from a dominance standpoint, he lets his work speak for itself.

The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year brings legitimate value to his team. Funny enough, he's been one of the most accountable on the team. For example, following a win against the Phoenix Suns, Gobert didn't hold back on his self-criticism. He echoed that he needs to be better, and that same sentiment applies to the loss to the Bucks.

That standard has been evident across the entire team. While guys like Edwards have been extremely vocal, Gobert has tried to be as vocal and make his point known. A younger team with a new dynamic isn't easy to adjust to. The 30-25 record doesn't do justice to the team itself.

Either way, that winning standard is there. After all, the Timberwolves did make it to the Western Conference Finals last season and put on a clinic. The then-trio of Edwards, Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns proved too much for some teams. Although the latter was traded to the New York Knicks, Gobert is trying to maintain the winning standard, no matter what.