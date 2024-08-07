Anthony Edwards was able to celebrate his 23rd birthday in Paris during the Olympics, and it looked like a few of his Team USA teammates surprised him.

A video shows Edwards walking into a venue with Kevin Durant looking back in the distance, and seconds later a group of people are yelling “surprise” at the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

Several of Edwards' Team USA teammates were at the party, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, and Tyrese Haliburton.

A few surprise guests showed up to celebrate with Anthony Edwards

Not only did Anthony Edwards' teammates come and celebrate with him, but Atlanta rapper Gunna and producer Turbo showed up to the party as well. Edwards and Gunna were seen rapping the lyrics to “Helluva Price” at the party, and Turbo was alongside them. Edwards is from Atlanta, so it's no surprise to see a few artists from the area come and support him.

Anthony Edwards x Gunna in Paris. 🔥 (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/9yYKe3sOMg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 5, 2024 Expand Tweet

Edwards' brother and rapper, bdifferent, also showed up to the party, performing a few of his songs. The rapper was also able to perform during the halftime show of Game 6 when the Timberwolves played the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Edwards has performed well while in Paris for the Olympics, and they are just a couple games away from winning gold. His best game came against Puerto Rico in the last game of the Group Stage, where he scored 26 points. Edwards will most likely be a part of the future Team USA teams, and learning from players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be good for him.

“[Kevin] and Bron, they’re the best two people,” Edwards said after the game against Puerto Rico. “Team players, they always want to see the person next to them shine. I’m the same way. So it’s perfect.”