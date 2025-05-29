Rudy Gobert's performance in the Western Conference Final has received criticism from the majority of Minnesota Timberwolves fans. As a result, some of the fans are suggesting finding a suitable trade destination for the tall Frenchman. There is no doubt that the 32-year-old shotblocker still has some gas left in the tank, and the final few years before he calls it quits.

There is no denying that his output on both ends of the court has declined over the past few years. Nevertheless, irrespective of the numbers, he remains one of the experienced players on the team and a leader on the court. Gobert's offensive output was not the only issue in the Timberwolves loss to the Thunder; the whole team as a unit struggled to put up numbers on the board.

Gobert has always been a below-average offensive player for his career. His lack of offensive skills, poor ball handling in the paint, and touch around the rim are all the problems that have haunted him throughout his career. His impact at the offensive end is worrying, and it might not come as a surprise if the Timberwolves decide to let him go.

Rudy Gobert's underwhelming performance in the West Final

In the 2025 Western Conference Final against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gobert impressed with his defensive numbers and acted as a defensive anchor for the team in a losing effort. Across the five-game series, Gobert averaged 10 points, 11 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Although the Timberwolves ultimately lost the series, Gobert's numbers were marked by consistency, efficiency, and a reliable interior presence. If he could have just imposed himself strongly in the paint and motivated players around him who were beaten down and inferior to the Thunder players, the story might have been different.

On the defensive end of the court, Gobert averaged nearly two blocks per game and was a dominant presence at certain times. However, Chet Holmgren was dominating the field both in terms of offense and defense, which no Timberwolves player was able to contain. He was rushing to the glass, won a majority of the second balls, and blew away the defence of the Timberwolves, who looked tired and beat down in the final game of the series.

Gobert's presence on the glass was also crucial; in Games 1 and 5, he pulled down 12 and 13 rebounds, many of which were contested. His best performance of the series was arguably in Game 3, where he recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are heading towards a transitional season and are on the verge of letting key players leave in order to build a stronger and younger core around Jayson Tatum. Gobert can be a very good addition to the team if they let go of Porzingis. Both teams could look for a straight swap, but considering the financial turmoil the Celtics find themselves in, this trade could be an unrealistic one, as Gobert has a heavy contract.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls were interested in Rudy Gobert in 2022 and can again go for him in this offseason as the Timberwolves lost to the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The Bulls can send Nikola Vucevic the other way and get Gobert, who is a true defensive anchor, or continue to hover in NBA mediocrity.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are short of good centers on the team, and that's where Gobert can fit in smoothly. With an injury-prone star like Zion, having Gobert behind him would be beneficial for the Pelicans. New Orleans has enough perimeter scoring to make it work.