The Minnesota Timberwolves will be heading into the offseason after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder were clicking on both sides of the ball throughout the series, and there wasn't much that the Timberwolves could do. They contained Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle for the most part, and it was hard to get anything consistently from the other players.

One player who had a quiet series was Rudy Gobert, who didn't have much of an impact on the court. On offense, whenever he would get the ball, the Thunder were poking at the ball and making it hard for him to get position in the paint. During one play in Game 5, Gobert had Alex Caruso in the post, and Anthony Edwards opted not to pass him the ball.

That was sort of how the series went for Gobert, and in Game 5, he finished with just two points and five rebounds. In the Timberwolves' first two series against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Gobert was able to dominate because those teams didn't have any solid interior options. The Thunder have a few options, plus their entire team plays physical. It's obvious this series wasn't for Gobert, but it wasn't just him who didn't play well.

Timberwolves fall in Western Conference Finals again

After a second straight trip to the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves have once again been eliminated. The Thunder have shown all season that they're hard to stop, and that continued against the Timberwolves. After the game, Mike Conley shared what made the Thunder difficult to guard this series.

Article Continues Below

“Their movement, their body movement, their connectivity in a sense that… their IQ, the things that they were doing, the adjustments they were making were just a level above us,” Conley said.

The Timberwolves will now go into the offseason, as they try to find ways to get better. One player that will get better without a doubt is Anthony Edwards, who made a promise after the game.

“Nobody is going to work harder than me this summer,” Edwards said. “I'll tell you that much.”

The team is still young, and if they can bring back their core group and add some more depth around the edges, they could be back in the Conference Finals.