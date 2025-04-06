Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards caught a body early in Saturday night's showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

Just minutes into the first quarter of the contest, Edwards exploded to the basket and finished with a powerful poster over Sixers rookie big man Adem Bona.

After taking a pass on the left elbow, the 23-year-old Edwards easily blew by primary defender and 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele. Bona, who was initially guarding Minnesota center Rudy Gobert, sagged off to provide defensive help at the rim. However, Bona ended up getting posterized by Edwards, who did not seem to care that a 6-10 human was there to challenge him.

This angle of Anthony Edwards' poster over Adem Bona is INSANE 😳pic.twitter.com/Wgf5WtFRS3 https://t.co/dUzzZsYztX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edwards has a long list of such plays in his pro career thus far, and that montage is only about to get even longer, as he's not even reached his prime yet. He entered the 76ers game with averages in the 2024-25 NBA regular season of 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from behind the arc.

Of course, Edwards' throwdown sparked lots of reactions online.

“Need Ant in the dunk contest,” one comment read.

Another online commenter shared: “Lord have mercy on that man’s soul, he just got baptized.”

From a different social media user: “Wooooo bro what was that, superman 💪💪”

“I luv it when he gets aggressive,” another posted.

Edwards and the Timberwolves are looking to capitalize on a light opponent this Saturday to help their chances of locking up a top-six spot in the Western Conference standings.

The 7e6rs are already without their top three weapons in Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey for the rest of the campaign and walked into the meeting with Minnesota on a 10-game losing skid, so Edwards and the Timberwolves had a good reason to expect that they can take care of business in this contest.

After this tilt with the Sixers, the Timberwolves will have four more games left to play in the regular season, including road games versus the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies this coming Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The Timberwolves will end their regular season at home with a game versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and a matchup with the Utah Jazz on Apr. 13.