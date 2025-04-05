ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this next cross-conference showdown. The Minnesota Timberwolves (45-32) will face the Philadelphia 76ers (23-54) as the 76ers look to even the series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-76ers prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently seventh in the Western Conference and tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff position. They most recently topped the Brooklyn Nets 105-90 and have won five of their last six games, fully knowing what's at stake with five games left to go in the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are thirteenth in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling 126-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks. They ride one of the longer losing streak in the NBA at 10 games and are just looking to finish the season without any serious setbacks or surprises. They'll host as the betting underdogs.

Here are the Timberwolves-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-76ers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Philadelphia 76ers: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +700

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC 10, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves saw their playoff hopes flash before their eyes when Anthony Edwards went down with a scary injury during their last outing against the Brooklyn Nets. He tweaked his ankle and briefly went to the locker room for evaluation before returning to the game in the second half and leading his team to victory. With Julius Randle also having a small injury setback during the game with his knee, the Timberwolves will need to make sure to pump the brakes and focus on being healthy for the Playoffs.

yesterday, Ant crossed the 2,000 point mark on the SZN. he becomes the first Wolves player with consecutive seasons with 2K+ points 👏 pic.twitter.com/eW2eQrokdB — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet



Anthony Edwards is still pressing forward at a wild rate and has scored 62 points over the last two games. Their double-overtime thriller against the Nuggets was a true testament to how gritty this team is, posting a respectable 9-10 record when listed as the betting underdogs. This game should be a relatively easy win, but they'll need to take care of the basketball and continue being diligent in the paint with rebounding the basketball.

Why the 76ers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are sliding hard at the moment as they've shut down most of their starters for the rest of the season. It's interesting to see how the organization will move forward during the impending Joel Embiid saga during the offseason, but they'll need to focus on the future and building around the talent they have available now. Tyrese Maxey has yet another hallmark season and this last few stretch of games has been very revealing for the scoring ability of Quentin Grimes.

“Adem Bona is dunking on the Bucks!” @forthepeople pic.twitter.com/vsiQcuz5Yu — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet



Guerschon Yabusele has also arrived for this team throughout the season as he's scored at least 20 points in two of his last three games. His biggest contribution comes on the defensive floor and his ability to size up any position on the floor. Center Adem Bona has also been playing at a high level during these last few games as he may have to mold into this team's big man of the future. Either way, the 76ers will hope for their first home win since March 9.

Final Timberwolves-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have effectively mailed it in for the rest of the season as they're giving their younger core of players a chance to see some valuable game minutes. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are firmly in the hunt of avoiding the play-in tournament as these last few games will prove crucial to their final standing.

With Anthony Edwards playing at his current level, there's no one on the 76ers roster who can effectively guard him and stop him from a big scoring performance. Julius Randle should also have an advantageous matchup in the paint against the inexperienced 76ers core, so look for Randle to exploit a lot of his game from the low blocks. Rudy Gobert also poses a massive size advantage for the Timberwolves as they'll prove to be the bigger and more physical team.

For our final prediction here, we have to be aware of the situation and take the Timberwolves to cover and win the game.

Final Timberwolves-76ers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -14.5 (-110)