There is no mountain Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards can't climb at the time, and he proved that again on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

With over six minutes left in the third period of the contest at Target Center in Minnesota, the former Georgia Bulldogs star took flight and put Clippers big man Brook Lopez on a poster.

Edwards was initially defended in the perimeter by Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., but he easily blew past him before charging to the basket and taking off from outside the restricted area for the poster dunk on the 37-year-old Lopez.

That throwdown cut the Timberwolves' deficit down to seven points at that point and injected energy to Minnesota — and into the crowd.

You can watch that play here:

ANTHONY EDWARDS DUNKS ALL OVER BROOK LOPEZ 🤯 What a poster from Ant! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eCkL2zFsV4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

The 24-year-old Edwards, who was the top pick overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, has proven himself to be someone who can do more than just put people on a poster, but he's also constantly reminding everyone that he's one of the best in the league when it comes to that.

Edwards and the Timberwolves entered the Clippers game looking to bounce back right away from a 119-115 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday.

Minnesota also won the first meeting in the 2025-26 NBA regular season against the Clippers to the tune of a 109-106 score at home in December. In that contest, Edwards scored 15 points on just 3-for-11 shooting from the floor, though he went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line in 37 minutes of action.